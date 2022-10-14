TXT bags its first nomination at MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA)

The K-pop boy band, TXT, has been nominated for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (MTV EMA).

Based on the list of nominations that were released on October 12, 2022, TXT is the only group from the K-pop genre that was considered for the award for Best Asia Act. It is the first time since the group's debut in 2019 that it has received a nomination at the MTV EMA.

The MTV Europe Music Awards were formerly known as the MTV European Music Awards and are more commonly referred to by its acronym, MTV EMA. The awards are a set of awards that are given out annually by Paramount International Networks to recognize outstanding achievements in the fields of popular music and individual artists.

BLACKPINK and BTS shine among other K-pop bands nominated for MTV EMA

It seems like a good year for the K-pop industry at MTV EMA. The raging success of K-pop internationally is evidenced by the series of K-Pop nominees for this year’s awards.

K-pop girl-band BLACKPINK has created history by becoming the first K-Pop artist to ever receive a nomination for Best Video of the Year award. This nomination has been received for the outstanding music video of their recent singular track Pink Venom, which has become an international sensation since its release.

For this award, BLACKPINK is up against some of the biggest stars in pop culture. Other nominees in this category include Harry Styles for MV of As it Was, Doja Cat for Woman, Kendrick Lamar for The Heart Part 5, Niki Minaj for Super Freaky Girl and Taylor Swift for All too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor’s Version).

BLACKPINK has been nominated for four awards this year, including Best Video, Best Metaverse Performance for their PUBG Mobile in-game performance, The Virtual, and Best K-Pop.

SEVENTEEN, meanwhile, have been nominated for a total of three awards this year. The band is contesting for the awards for Best New, Best Push and Best K-Pop. Earlier this year, the thirteen-member group also created history by winning Best Push Performance at MTV's Video Music Awards.

BTS who dominated last year's edition of MTV EMA by winning all the categories it was nominated for is up again for three of the biggest categories. The group is nominated for the awards for Biggest Fans, Best Metaverse Performance for their Butter and Permission to Dance Minecraft concert, and Best K-Pop.

Lastly, the candidates for Best K-Pop this year are BLACKPINK, BTS, ITZY, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Lisa received a nomination for her solo work in addition to her nomination as a member of BLACKPINK.

The 2022 MTV EMA will be broadcast live from Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13, 2022. In anticipation of the same, online voting is already open and will remain open until November 9 at 11:59 pm CET.

