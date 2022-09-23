SEVENTEEN share their favorite tracks from 'Sector 17,' love for CARATs, and more

SEVENTEEN (also known as SVT) members Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, and Mingyu recently sat down with Billboard and dished about their favorite songs from their recently released repackaged album Sector 17.

The four members of the group also talked about their favorite activities to do during the tour, love for CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom name), creating music, and more.

SEVENTEEN Billboard! ⑰ @svtbillboard



SEVENTEEN 's 4th repackage album, Sector 17 continues its streak on weekly album chart:



#6 World Albums

#23 Top Current Album Sales

#25 Top Album Sales



Congrats Carats! 🥳



#SECTOR17 #SEVENTEEN #SVT_WORLD @pledis_17 [BILLBOARD]SEVENTEEN 's 4th repackage album, Sector 17 continues its streak on weekly album chart:#6 World Albums#23 Top Current Album Sales#25 Top Album SalesCongrats Carats! 🥳 [BILLBOARD]SEVENTEEN 's 4th repackage album, Sector 17 continues its streak on weekly album chart:#6 World Albums #23 Top Current Album Sales #25 Top Album Sales Congrats Carats! 🥳💎#SECTOR17 #SEVENTEEN #SVT_WORLD @pledis_17 https://t.co/sWrkU3Poun

SEVENTEEN is claiming new titles every day with their latest release. Sector 17 which was released in July, has debuted at number 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 Chart. In regards to their feat, Joshua said:

“We’re really excited. We were really surprised.”

Featuring the title track _World, the repackaged album brought the K-pop group their highest achievement on the Billboard 200 album chart. During the interview, Joshua and Hoshi shared that the music video for _World was their favorite to film; with Hoshi adding that it was his birthday the day they shot the video.

"We wanted to show more sides of SEVENTEEN": K-pop group talks about creating a repackaged album and more

Upon being asked how the repackaged album happened despite already having a full album, Hoshi said that they wanted to show a diverse and different side of the group.

“We were gearing up for our world tour then, and before going into that, we wanted to open up way more ways to show even more diverse, newer sides of SEVENTEEN.”

Moving forward, the quartet dished on how much they are enjoying their in-person concerts. The Spider singer shared that their ongoing world tour, Be The Sun, made them realize the importance of live shows better than ever since this was their first concert ever since the pandemic.

As described by the Hot singers, concerts have always been important to them. Hence, they will always do their best to show the true reflection of SEVENTEEN through their online stages.

Doubtless, SVT's performances are fiery and impeccable, which has also earned them the title of "Theater Kids of K-pop." The group, which is now headed to Jakarta to kick-start their Asian leg of the Be The Sun tour, successfully headlined multiple cities in North America.

Joshua, the lead vocalist of the group, was born and raised in Los Angeles before moving to South Korea. He shared that throughout the tour, he got to relive his best memories. The 2 Minus 1 singer talked about feeling nostalgic after visiting Venice Beach in Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, Mingyu shared that he played golf during his time off, and Jun liked to stay and rest in the hotel.

🦋 WAS IN SVT BILLBOARD INTERVIEW? @gyuzihao YALL A SNIPPET OF MY VIDEO ON IG FROM WHEN I TAUGHT _WORLD WAS IN THE BILLBOARD INTERVIEW VIDEO W SEVENTEEN WHATTTT youtu.be/FttubsvQCRY timestamp 1:52!!! i have the blue hair and carat shirt omg YALL A SNIPPET OF MY VIDEO ON IG FROM WHEN I TAUGHT _WORLD WAS IN THE BILLBOARD INTERVIEW VIDEO W SEVENTEEN WHATTTT youtu.be/FttubsvQCRY timestamp 1:52!!! i have the blue hair and carat shirt omg https://t.co/HEDxLKBlMJ

They couldn't wrap it up without talking about their fans - CARATs. When asked about what made their relationship special, Joshua said that the members try to communicate with the fans as much as possible. They are also thrilled to learn how thousands of CARATs are hopping on the _World and Cheers tiktok trend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far