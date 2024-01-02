TWS: Members list, age, & all you need to know as Pledis Entertainment's newest boy group releases debut single

On January 2, 2023, Pledis Entertainment's newest K-pop boy group, TWS, released their debut single titled Oh Mymy: 7s. The track aimed to showcase the group's confidence and foster connections with viewers through the artists' vocals, dance skills, and performance.

The six-member group consists of Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. They are scheduled to make their official debut on January 22 with the release of their mini-album Sparkling Blue at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.

Everything we know about TWS members

Launched by Pledis Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE LABELS since 2020, TWS stands for Twenty Four Seven With Us. It is the first K-pop group launched by Pledis Entertainment in nine years, following the debut of SEVENTEEN.

Here's everything to know about the members of Pledis Entertainment's newest boy group.

1) Shinyu

Born on November 7, 2003, Shinyu is the oldest member of TWS and is currently 20 years old. He was spotted grooving to the K-pop group BSS' Fighting at the SVT Caratland in 2023 and was revealed by SEVENTEEN member Hoshi as a member of the new group.

Twitter users, including @ShinyuBR, have also reported that he studied at Yesan Primary and Secondary School and in the Video and Music Content Department of Lira Art High School.

2) Dohoon

The 19-year-old rookie K-pop idol was born on January 30, 2005, and was also revealed by Hoshi in the same manner as Shinyu. He was spotted dancing to BSS' Fighting at SVT Caratland last year.

He has been a trainee since his second year in middle school, when he was barely 13-14 years old, indicating that the rookie idol has been training hard for the last three to five years.

3) Youngjae

Youngjae was revealed to the world in the same manner as both Dohoon and Shinyu, by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi. Fans could not stop swooning over his smile in his middle school graduation pictures that went viral on social media.

He is currently 19 years old and was born on May 31, 2005.

4) Hanjin

Born on January 5, 2005, Hanjin is currently 18 years old. He is reportedly a high school student at Hanlim Arts High School, majoring in Practical Dance, as per Twitter user @hanjinarchive. He is the only Chinese member of TWS and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table.

He was also revealed by Hoshi as a member of the upcoming group when his face was concealed. His pre-debut pictures went viral on social media, and fans could not stop swooning over his visuals and smile.

5) Jihoon

18-year-old Jihoon was a former member of the pre-debut group Trainee A and was revealed by Hoshi in the same way as the other members. Fans are elated that the rookie idol will finally be making his debut with TWS and are currently cheering him on online.

Jihoon loves playing the guitar and has a wide range of hobbies. He was born on March 28, 2006.

6) Kyungmin

The maknae of TWS, Kyungmin, is the youngest member of the group and is currently 17 years old. Born on October 2, 2007, he too was revealed by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi while covering his face. He was also seen grooving to Fighting by BSS at SVT Caratland last year.

Currently, TWS fans are elated about him being the maknae (youngest member) of the group and can't wait to see him calling the other members Hyung (older brother). His pre-debut pictures on social media also sent fans into a frenzy.

TWS is set to release their mini album Sparkling Blue on January 22, 2023.