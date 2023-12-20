"THIS IS CRINGE AND EMBARRASSING": Netizens enraged as SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Hoshi deal with traumatic fan calls

On December 19, 2023, SEVENTEEN members had a YZY fan sign event with the CARATs, where they interacted with fans through video calls and had fun sessions. However, some video calls with fans left netizens enraged as they observed that a concerned individual behaved cringily with Joshua and Hoshi.

As Joshua and Hoshi interacted with the fans, they had to face embarrassing questions where they were either referred to as moms or asked to call a fan their mom.

The videos soon went viral on social media, where netizens could not stop showcasing their anger about the questions and behavior of fans towards the SEVENTEEN members. One user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"Don't deserve": CARATs wants fellow fans to behave while they conduct fancalls with the SEVENTEEN members

Expand Tweet

In the video that went viral on social media, where the SEVENTEEN members, including Joshua and Hoshi, were interacting with fans, CARATs stated that the staff should take care of how an individual should behave on the video call. If any inappropriate things occur, they should simply cut the particular call to safeguard idols from unwanted gestures from some individuals.

In the video call where SEVENTEEN's Joshua was asked by a fan to refer to them as a mom, fans complimented that he handled the situation politely. In the video call, the fan asked if they could call him a "mummy" because they observed that Joshua had some features/traits of a mother, including being gentle, kind, and beautiful. Joshua agreed with a smile to make the fans ecstatic.

The fan went on calling the member "mummy" in a cringeworthy and embarrassing tone, as observed by social media users. She further stated that she is Joshua's baby or puppy, to which the idol used the hand gesture of patting her head and playing along with her. She further giggled and smiled loudly.

As soon as the fans saw the part of the fan call, they termed it as cringe and stated it must have been traumatic for the idol. They also want the idols to have the privilege of hanging up such cringe calls in the future, as they observed that Joshua must have felt the same but said nothing.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another call with SEVENTEEN's Hoshi went viral on social media, where CARATs observed that a fan asked him to call her a mom since they didn't want to be their wife, and the idol called them mom.

The particular video left fans amazed, who stated that it's bizarre for a fan to request such a thing and that even Hoshi has been feeling weird about it.

Check out how fans are reacting as the SEVENTEEN members have to deal with cringe and embarrassing fan calls that left them traumatic.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CARATs wish the individuals who attend the fan sign events and get the chance to have a fan call session with the group members in the future should behave themselves.