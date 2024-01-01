"WE'RE SO SEATED": RIIZE excites fans with teaser of their upcoming winter-themed comeback, 'Love 119'

On January 1, 2024, RIIZE revealed the teaser for their upcoming winter-themed comeback titled, Love 119. The song is expected to be released on January 5 at 6 pm KST, and fans have already begun to count down the days for the same. The teaser, featuring six of the RIIZE members due to Seunghan's ongoing indefinite hiatus, showcased the boys playing in the snow and enjoying the winter, which immediately warmed fans' hearts.

Given that the rookie K-pop group has rolled out promising tracks since their debut that continued to go viral one after the other, fans naturally have their expectations high for the upcoming song.

Additionally, given that the teaser showcased a concept that the group hasn't dealt with before, fans are thrilled about what's in store for them:

Fans thrilled as RIIZE announce their winter-themed comeback, Love 119

RIIZE, the seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted in September of 2023, has returned with yet another exciting track release which is expected to be rolled out on January 5, 6 pm KST. However, given the member, Seunghan's indefinite hiatus since November 22, the upcoming track, Love 119, has included only the other six members.

As per SM Entertainment's description, the upcoming song is a soft and mellow-filled pop song, and the lyrics revolve around first love, which perfectly fits the winter-themed concept:

"Love 119 is a pop dance song that has a dreamy atmosphere with a sweet mellow piano riff and drum beat, the lyrics expressing the first love that suddenly comes in an emergency situation."

In addition to the exciting announcement, the group also revealed the song's teaser, further fueling the fans' excitement. The fans soon realized that the comeback deals with a concept that the group hadn't showcased. Given that their previous tracks such as Talk Saxy, Get A Guitar, and Siren, dealt with more powerful performances and upbeat melodies, fans are thrilled about the genre shift.

However, though fans are excited about the comeback, they can't help but miss Seunghan during such an important phase of the RIIZE's career. The idol recently entered an indefinite hiatus following a breakout of controversies that allegedly revealed the idol's past events such as smoking, couple-photos with his former girlfriend, etc.

While fans conveyed that the controversies weren't serious enough for the idol to pause his career, the heavy criticism from other netizens has contributed to the extension of his hiatus.

When SM Entertainment initially announced the six-member comeback, fans were immediately angered by the same and demanded the immediate return of Seunghan to the group's activities.

However, there was no response from the agency regarding the same and Love 119 continued to be revealed as a six-member comeback, further upsetting fans. Though fans are equally supportive of the other six members, they've been stubborn about perceiving RIIZE as a seven-member group.

Several fans have been continuously advocating for the idol's return to the group's activities. They expressed that they won't be supporting a comeback with Seunghan's absence.

Meanwhile, there are others who are looking forward to RIIZE's upcoming track with a bitter-sweet mindset.