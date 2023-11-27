On Monday, November 27, fans noticed that RIIZE's Seunghan was absent in the latest episode of the group's debut YouTube series, RISE & REALISE, naturally angering many. While the idol was announced to be taking an indefinite hiatus following the several controversies that surrounded him in the past week, fans were hoping to at least see the pre-filmed content of the idol through other possible means.

However, SM Entertainment completely removing all shots and clips of Seunghan from the latest debut series' episode has upset and angered many fans. They stated that since the idol was only momentarily taking a pause, there was no need to remove content that was filmed before the hiatus announcement.

Since this also adds to fans' anxiety about the idol's possible removal from RIIZE, fans have been showcasing their support for his continued participation and resume of activities by trending the hashtag, OT7 or NOTHING on X.

Fans trend OT7 or NOTHING as SM Entertainment quietly removes RIIZE's Seunghan from the group's latest debut show episode, RISE & REALISE

Back in September, a few weeks after the group's debut, SM Entertainment made an exciting announcement that the group a mini-series surrounding the group's pre-debut days leading up to their debut stage would be rolled on YouTube through the group's official channel. Since the show documents the group's growth fans were extremely upset to see Seunghan being edited out of the same.

Regardless of the future the idol shares with the group, fans believe that every member makes an integral part of their debut process and should therefore be given credit for their contribution to RIIZE and be respected. With the idol being absent, fans argue that SM Entertainment's has been aiming to completely erase Seunghan from RIIZE's history and growth, which isn't fair for the idol and his fans.

Additionally, fans have also been upset about the lack of information from the agency's side and their misleading actions that have caused several speculations within the fandom. After Seunghan was allegedly exposed for smoking, bad-mouthing LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae, and discriminating against his fellow trainees during his pre-debut days, where the latter two were clarified to be false, SM Entertainment's actions surrounding the idol have been suspicious.

While their announcement read that the idol would be resuming his activities in RIIZE until he saw fit for his return, the agency has been quietly and gradually erasing Seunghan from RIIZE's narrative. Initially, the idol's highlight from RIIZE's official Instagram story was removed, causing quite a spur on the internet. While fans continued to stay hopeful about the situation, they were hit with yet another attempt by the agency to erase the idol from the group.

The eleventh episode of RISE & REALISE consisted of no clips, shots, or even mention of Seunghan throughout its entirety, and SM Entertainment also chose to not list the idol's name in the credits section where the other six members were mentioned, further dueling fans' anger.

As alleged suspicious and unfair activity continued from SM Entertainment, fans have been showcasing their support to the idol and the functioning of RIIZE as a seven-member group. While trending the issue on X, they've also been demanding the immediate return and resume of the idol's activities as a member of RIIZE.