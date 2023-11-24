"WE STAND WITH SEUNGHAN" trends on X as fans send trucks to SM Entertainment in support of the RIIZE member amidst his indefinite hiatus

On Thursday, November 23, fans of RIIZE's Seunghan sent a support truck to SM Entertainment's building to communicate that they stand with the idol following the announcement of his indefinite hiatus. Following the emergence of multiple online controversies involving the RIIZE member, SM Entertainment has declared a hiatus.

Given the hate that the idol has been receiving for the same and speculations of his possible departure from the group, fans showcased their support for his continued participation in RIIZE. Recently, there were protest trucks sent to SM Entertainment demanding the removal of Seunghan from RIIZE to supposedly safeguard RIIZE's reputation and future endeavors.

However, many fans argued against it stating that his controversies were nothing too serious and that the idol doesn't deserve the extremities he's facing at the moment.

Among the several actions fans have taken to showcase their support towards the idol is sending the trucks while also trending, WE STAND WITH SEUNGHAN on X.

Fans send support trucks to SM Entertainment in solidarity with RIIZE's Seunghan following his indefinite hiatus announcement

Following the several controversies that landed on the internet with respect to RIIZE's Seunghan, SM Entertainment announced that the idol will be going on an indefinite hiatus to reflect on his actions and return when the time feels right. However, given the criticism and hate he's been receiving, fans have been anticipating the worst, the idol's removal from the group.

The controversies started back in August, even before RIIZE's debut. An anonymous social media account leaked a past picture of the idol kissing his former girlfriend. While this might not seem like a huge issue, K-pop idols' dating is still discouraged and looked down upon by traditional fans. Following this, three more controversies landed all at the same time in November.

A past Instagram livestream collaboratively broadcasted by Seunghan and TXT's Soobin was leaked, and the conversation revolves around the RIIZE member jokingly mocking Soobin. While the idol brought up LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae only to talk about Soobin's MC skills when they worked together as MCs, certain mistranslations led to people believing that the idol was badmouthing Eunchae.

Soon after, another set of idol's past pictures were leaked, of him smoking and holding a lit cigarette close to his mouth. This along with a series of Instagram stories released by Seunghan's former friend which stated that the idol acted discriminatorily towards his former trainees, snowballed into the idol's indefinite hiatus. Additionally, SM Entertainment confirmed most of the speculations were false, and legal action will be taken against the prosecutors.

When people sent protest trucks to showcase their demands for the idol to be removed from the group, fans felt that it was necessary to take stronger and louder actions. Therefore, support trucks sponsored by several international and Korean RIIZE fans were sent to SM Entertainment's building. The truck's monitor read the following:

"Briize will be on Seunghan’s side till the end. Let’s only walk on the flowery paths together, our RIIZE the seven stars."

The truck was scheduled to sit in front of the building for two days, on November 23 and 24.

On the other hand, fans have been sending much love and support to the idol online too, promising that they'll wait for his return to RIIZE.