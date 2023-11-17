"Leave them alone": Fan defend TXT's Soobin and RIIZE's Seunghan as their mistranslated conversation involving LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae gets leaked

On Wednesday, November 16, a past Instagram livestream video by TXT's Soobin and RIIZE’s Seunghan surfaced on the internet, causing quite a stir among the netizens.

While fans were shocked to learn that the two K-pop idols shared a close friendship, the situation soon navigated when a mistranslation of the conversation between the two idols was put forth on the Korean online community platform, theqoo.

The conversation revolved around Seunghan mocking Soobin about his then-MC role. While he continued to talk about the same, he also casually involved LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae, whom TXT's Soobin co-MCed with once for KBS' Music Bank.

While Seunghan meant no harm and wasn't talking about anything about Eunchae, due to a few mistranslations of the conversation, many perceived that Seunghan was mocking Eunchae.

It resulted in both the K-pop idols involved in the Instagram livestream receiving a lot of hate from LE SSERAFIM's fandom. However, the translations were soon corrected, and fans defended the idols for the harmless conversation they were engaging in.

Fans enraged as TXT's Soobin and RIIZE's Seunghan receive hate for their mistranslated conversation involving LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae

Following the leak of a private Instagram livestream involving TXT's Soobin and RIIZE's Seunghan, many translations landed on the internet about the conversation they were sharing. One particular translation that caught the attention of many was where RIIZE's Seunghan was criticized for supposedly badmouthing LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae.

During the livestream, Seunghan was referring to a third person while saying the below quote:

It’s a fact. They can’t dance, sing, or rap. They're just all excited just because they MC-ed for Music Bank. They even got to meet our Eunchae.

However, from the context of the livestream, it was obvious to the netizens that this comment was directed towards Soobin, and the idol was jokingly conversing and mocking the TXT leader, whom he seemed to have a good friendship with.

People were also able to guess that the livestream was during TXT's The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION comeback given that it was around the same time that Soobin co-MCed with LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae for KBS' Music Bank. Additionally, TXT's Soobin was seen in blond hair in the livestream, which was the hair color he adorned for that comeback.

While the conversation was completely expected between two close friends, many netizens were misled by a mistranslation that said that Seunghan was rather mocking Eunchae.

The situation only grew more complex when TXT's Soobin showed the middle toe of his leg in a way to flip Seunghan off for mocking him. However, many thought that both idols were collectively badmouthing Eunchae, leading to much anger and hate from LE SSERAFIM's fans.

As miscommunications continued to cause a stir among the netizens, many fans defended TXT's Soobin and RIIZE's Seunghan by showcasing the actual translation of the conversation between the two idols, which meant no harm to Eunchae.

Additionally, they also called out people for breaching the privacy of the K-pop idols since there were only about four people watching the two idols' private Instagram livestream.

Given that the matter has been considerably settled, fans continued to cheer on the unexpected and exciting friendship between the two members of TXT and RIIZE.