"This is heartbreaking": Fans emotional as Seunghan reportedly cried during RIIZE's 'M Countdown' pre-recording

On August 31, 2023, social media was flooded with news of Seunghan breaking down in tears during RIIZE's M Countdown pre-recording. Fans claimed that after the rookie groups concluded their stage performance, Seunghan was the last to address them. They began cheering him on while he was about to speak to his fans, expressing their love. However, he cried while conveying his apologies for addressing the issue at such a joyous moment.

Pictures of Seunghan and his alleged ex-girlfriend went viral before his debut. Consequently, social media was flooded with speculations suggesting he visited a hotel with his minor ex-girlfriend. Several pictures of him engaged in intimate moments, such as kissing, also circulated widely on social media.

Meanwhile, the rookie idol also took to the group's Instagram account to address the issue, expressing his regret for his past actions and emphasizing his commitment to prioritizing RIIZE.

As reports of the rookie idol breaking down during the M Countdown pre-recording went viral, fans feel he doesn't even need to apologize. They believe this situation is particularly heartbreaking for the idol, given that it's a crucial time for his personal growth and development.

"You did well seunghan": Fans are proud of the rookie idol facing the situation bravely

At the M Countdown pre-recording, RIIZE's Seunghan addressed the audience at the end. He couldn't complete his speech, and the member Sungchan pulled him closer to him because he was standing far apart from them. Sungchan helped convey the closing remarks at the end, thanking the fans for attending the event and for being able to conclude their performance on a positive note.

Meanwhile, many fans feel that the rookie idol has been receiving unnecessary criticism and backlash for the alleged leak of his private photos, in which he is seen in an intimate pose with his allegedly minor girlfriend. They believe that since he had just turned 19 and his girlfriend was 17, he should not be blamed, and those who leaked his private photos should be met with strict actions.

Fans are reacting to Seunghan's breakdown during RIIZE's M Countdown pre-recording. They feel that the people who leaked his photos should apologize and cry instead of the rookie idol suffering for leading an everyday life like others. They also praise Sungchan for his thoughtful gesture of keeping the rookie idol by his side during the M Countdown pre-recording.

The fans talking about his unpleasant situation are also glad that the fans present at the aforementioned event supported him and gave him utter strength.

RIIZE features ex-NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan

RIIZE (stylized and pronounced as Rise) is a forthcoming South Korean male ensemble established by SM Entertainment. The group is scheduled to debut in September 2023 and comprises seven members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton.

RIIZE was appointed as the new ambassador for the Korean online fashion retailer Musinsa on August 16, 2023. Additionally, on August 25, 2023, the domestic skincare brand UIQ exclusively chose them as their model.

RIIZE will debut on September 4, 2023, with the single album Get a Guitar.