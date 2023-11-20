"Know that all briizes has your back": International fans defend RIIZE‘s Seunghan amid his ongoing controversies

Amidst the ongoing controversy circling around Seunghan from the K-pop rookie boy group RIIZE, where several private images of the idol have been leaked since August 27, 2023, international fans have come forward to defend him. Several images that showed the idol kissing another girl had thrown him under the bus. Later, on November 17, 2023, video clips and images of the idol smoking a cigarette went viral online, inviting further outrage.

However, the idol's international fans have shown unwavering support towards the idol and echoed their sentiments online.

For the uninitiated, RIIZE is a rookie group under SM Entertainment which debuted on September 4, 2023, with its debut single Get A Guitar. However, even before the group could debut, one of the members got embroiled in scandals, which made a showcase of his private life in front of the whole world.

"WE STAND BY SEUNGHAN": International fans of RIIZE's idol come in to defend him with all their might

As reported by Koreaboo on August 27, 2023, an anonymous tip leaked images of the idol kissing a girl as he was lying down on his bed. Another image showed him giving a peck on the cheek of a particular girl whose face had been blurred due to the safety and privacy of the person.

As a consequence, netizens expressed their displeasure towards the images vehemently, demanding for the idol to be removed from the group.

Meanwhile, the group's international fans defended the idol and condemned Korean netizens for criticizing someone's private life. Since dating is considered a normal human habit, international fans expressed contrasting reactions to the Korean netizens.

A fan, @gebik_lodeh, tweeted, "For smoking? Yall fave probably smokes too when I went there back in 2012 tons of people there were smoking, man or woman. Especially in Seoul."

Furthermore, as reported by Koreaboo, #TroubleMember_HongSeunghan_Out (original hashtag #민폐멤버_홍승한_탈퇴해) trended in South Korea on November 19, 2023. This led the international RIIZE fans more furious as they headed to defend the idol against the hashtag. Global fans of Seunghan and RIIZE expressed disapproval of Korea's "canceling mentality" for no apparent reason.

An X user, @yintoooong, tweeted in the original Korean hashtag #민폐멤버_홍승한_탈퇴해. The tweet also has attachments of private images and videos of the idol from RIIZE smoking while walking on the streets.

As per X translation, the user wrote in Korean, "Still not kicked out? Are you waiting for it to fail?"

Meanwhile, international K-pop enthusiasts have noted that the 20-year-old idol from RIIZE is being victimized since his right to maintain his privacy is being violated by stolen images, videos, and communications. Supportive hashtags for the RIIZE's idol, such as 'WE STAND BY SEUNGHAN', have been trending internationally in response to the harsh criticism from Korean supporters.

Another X user, @itjenfs, wrote on X, "The hate Seunghan is getting on the K-side is absolutely heartwrenching I feel so bad for him he does not deserve this at all."

It is important to note that the source of the images and videos being leaked is still undetermined. Furthermore, it is also unverified if the images of Seunghan with his alleged girlfriend were taken in recent times or were before his trainee period.

Additionally, the idol has already issued a letter of apology on August 30, 2023. The post was uploaded on the official Instagram account of RIIZE, and the idol apologized for having damaged the image of his group and his agency. Following that, the next day, SM Entertainment announced that due to the idol's bad health, he wouldn't be participating in any upcoming event regarding the group's debut.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment has maintained its silence over the controversy that has engulfed the 20-year-old Seunghan, while netizens have made a mockery of his private life and his right to privacy.