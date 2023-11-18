"Let the man rest": Fans defend RIIZE's Seunghan as the idol's alleged smoking videos and pictures surface on the internet

On Friday, November 17, a few pictures and videos of RIIZE's Seunghan smoking in the streets surfaced on the internet, causing quite a stir among netizens. Soon, several people called out the idol for his non-conservative habits especially given his position as a public figure with a growing fandom.

Expand Tweet

Given that the idol is considerably young, just 20 years old, people also expressed their concern about the idol setting a bad example for his younger audience. As netizens continued to express their discontent with the smoking videos and pictures that surfaced, fans of RIIZE soon came to defend the idol.

Fans expressed that the leaked video was a breach of the idol's privacy and they also stated that his personal habits within his private space shouldn't be brought up for debate.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, this is already Seunghan's third scandal within just three months into his debut, fans felt that the idol's been specifically targeted in an effort to damage his public image.

Fans angered as RIIZE's Seunghan gets fired with criticism following the surface of his smoking videos and pictures

On November 17, an unknown X account uploaded a video of RIIZE's Seunghan holding a lit cigarette close to his mouth. Though the post was deleted, netizens captured screenshots.

It was followed by yet another photo of the idol having a lit cigarette between his lips. Soon after the surface of these videos and pictures, the internet blew up as several netizens expressed their opinions on the same.

Since smoking is often looked down upon, several netizens expressed their displeasure with the idol's newly revealed habit. However, fans soon came to his defense expressing that the idol's free to do whatever he wished. Especially given that the video and picture that surfaced on the internet were privately taken, fans stated that it is rather the continuous violation of her personal rights that should be discussed.

Not too long ago, another old private livestream between RIIZE's Seunghan and TXT's Soobin surfaced on the internet, and the idol received much criticism for allegedly badmouthing LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae until it was realized that the livestream was mistranslated. While the controversy barely settled, the idol was yet again attacked with another breach of privacy, and fans are angered about what they suspect to be people's targeted efforts to bring the idol down.

Back in August of this year, even before the official debut of RIIZE's Seunghan, several private videos and pictures of the idol spending time with his then-girlfriend were leaked on the internet. The controversy sparked much criticism and hate towards the idol though fans soon came in his defense to state that an individual can behave as they like within their private space.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regardless the idol apologized through a handwritten letter to fans though many felt that it was unnecessary, especially since his personal rights were the ones that were violated. With the increase in scandals and controversies around the idol, fans are naturally worried about the rookie group's future in the industry and Seunghan's public image henceforth.

Following the same, fans have been demanding SM Entertainment take legal action against the people violating the rights of RIIZE's Seunghan.