“We are crying”: SF9’s fans express heartbreak as Rowoon leaves the group, not renewing his exclusive contract with FNC Entertainment

On Monday, September 18, 2023, FNC Entertainment revealed that SF9’s Rowoon has not renewed his exclusive contract with the agency and has left the group. The agency announced that the seven-year exclusive contract of SF9 expired on September 18.

While the other members of the nine-member group renewed their contracts, the Destined With You star has decided to forge a new path, which includes solo activities and more acting projects. FNC Entertainment revealed that the other members - Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani - will continue as an 8-member group.

However, FNC Entertainment clarified that Rowoon will always be the 9th member of the group, and they will always wish for him to do well. It is unclear whether he will continue his activities under FNC Entertainment or join a new agency.

SF9’s Rowoon pens an emotional letter for FANTASYs addressing his departure

Shortly after FNC Entertainment's statement regarding the idol's departure, the actor-singer penned a heartfelt handwritten letter for FANTASYs (fandom name). The Tomorrow star began by saying that he wasn't sure how to start the letter as it had been a while since he had written something for fans, and he didn't want his departure from the group as the first piece of news.

Rowoon admitted that he was getting frustrated not being able to juggle his SF9 activities with his acting endeavors, resulting in anger and annoyance amongst a section of fans who thought he was ignoring group activities for his solo career.

The She Would Never Know star confessed to being aware of the discourse of his participation in the group's activities but was unable to clarify misunderstandings arising out of that.

"Depending on the occasion, you need to have courage to face and deny a misunderstanding when it arises, but the past days I was always busy hiding. I sincerely apologize if there are fans who were hurt and felt upset at my complacent attitude," he wrote.

Rowoon confessed that he understands FANTASYs' hurt and anger and is sincerely apologetic for his behaviour. He assured fans of SF9 that he didn't intend to hide away. The King's Affection star shared that he enjoyed every moment of being a member of SF9. But now that he is 27, he wants to take on new challenges and embark upon uncharted territories.

"Please keep watch so that 27-year-old Kim Seok Woo (Rowoon's real name) can live a life that he can be responsible for."

He concluded the letter by expressing his sincere gratitude to his fans and hoped that they would support him in his new journey as well.

Rowoon's fans show support for the actor-singer as he leaves the group

Shortly after FNC Entertainment's statement and Rowoon's letter on the group's fan cafe, fans tweeted in support of the Extraordinary You star. For those unversed, the actor-singer has been getting hate on social media by a section of FANTASYs for not participating in group activities and skipping promotional activities.

Some fans even demanded he leave the group if he doesn't care about SF9. However, the larger section of FANTASYs reasoned that he is busy with his acting projects and will join group activities when it is feasible for him.

Now, with the news of his departure from the group, fans are showing support for his future activities and requesting others in the fandom not to send him hate messages.

Rowoon was last seen in Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been starrer drama A Time Called You in a cameo appearance. He is currently in Netflix's Destined With You opposite Jo Bo-ah and is gearing up to star in a Wedding Match.