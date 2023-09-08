“This is beyond interesting”: Ahn Hyo-seop’s fans rejoice as SF9’s Rowoon makes a cameo in Netflix’s A Time Called You

SF9’s Rowoon has made a special appearance in Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been starrer A Time Called You, and it is nothing like what fans would have expected. For those unversed, the Netflix original show is the official remake of the Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day and stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon in the main roles.

The emotion- and drama-heavy time-slip centers around three characters: Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-been), Si-heon (Ahn Hyo-seop), and In-gyu (Kang Hoon). A Time Called You consists of twelve episodes, and fans who have already watched the series were surprised to see SF9’s Rowoon in an interesting cameo.

A fan named @ahnhyoseop_fans wrote, "Hyoseop probably wouldn't be willing to do such a scene if he wasn't Rowoon. I thought about this all the time about who would play the character, and yes well it is Rowoon. Thank you production team...this is beyond interesting."

Expand Tweet

SF9’s Rowoon's fans laud his on-screen chemistry with Ahn Hyo-seop in A Time Called You

Expand Tweet

Fans are aware of the fact that SF9’s Rowoon is friends with Ahn Hyo-seop via their other actor friend, Lee Jae-wook, whom he befriended on the sets of their 2019 K-drama Extraordinary You.

The trio has been spotted spending time together at public events and award functions, and they even took vacations together in the past. Hence, fans were pleasantly surprised to see SF9’s Rowoon in an interesting cameo.

Although SF9 member Rowoon and Ahn Hyo-seop are friends in real life, this is the first time they have starred in a K-drama and collaborated with each other. Also, what took fans by surprise was the fact that their storyline had a not-so-subtle hint of homosexuality and how effectively the actors portrayed it.

Interestingly, it was the first BL K-drama experience for both the Tomorrow star and Ahn Hyo-seop. Previously, fellow SF9 member Zuho starred in the BL drama Starstruck, and fans are hoping to see SF9 member Rowoon and Ahn Hyo-seop collaborate again in the future as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

SF9’s Rowoon makes a cameo as Ahn Hyo-seop's love interest in A Time Called You

Ahn Hyo-seop plays double roles: one as Yeon-jun, Jun-hee's boyfriend who dies tragically in a car accident, and another as Si-heon, who looks exactly like Yeon-jun.

SF9’s Rowoon appears in the eighth episode as Tae-ha and is enrolled in Ahn Hyo-seop's class. They share intense eye contact, making viewers' hearts flutter in excitement. In the next scene, the two actors are on the rooftop, nervous with butterflies in their stomachs, as they hint at a possible romantic confession.

The scene jumps to Rowoon and Ahn Hyo-seop on a road trip, showcasing their bond when they share a sweet romantic moment reminiscent of a BL drama. Although they are nervous, Rowoon tightens his grip on Ahn Hyo-seop's hand, indicating that they are ready to embrace their love for each other and make their relationship public.

Unfortunately, the Good Guy star and Ahn Hyo-seop's short-lived romance meets a tragic end as their car is involved in an accident.

A Time Called You consists of 12 episodes and is currently streaming on Netflix.