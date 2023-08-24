“It’s beautiful”: Fans go gaga as Netflix releases new stills for A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been & more

A Time Called You is all set to release on September 8. The Netflix original show is the official remake of the Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day and stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been and Kang Hoon.

A Time Called You unveiled several new stills featuring its main cast. The dreamy visuals showcase the melodramatic vibes of the romantic drama.

A Twitter user named @damibeen wrote, "The cinematography of <A Time Called You> IT'S BEAUTIFUL."

The user also shared some heartwarming visuals from the upcoming drama accompanied by heart and crying emoticons.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been will be paired opposite each other for the first time in A Time Called You

Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been are not only acting together for the first time, but the talented Korean actors are paired opposite each other for the first time in A Time Called You. The time-slip drama is laden with nostalgia, melodrama and romance and centers around three characters Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-been), Si-heon (Ahn Hyo-seop) and In-gyu (Kang Hoon).

Jun-hee is mourning the untimely demise of the love of her life, her boyfriend, Yeon-jun (also Ahn Hyo-seop) who passed away in an accident. Due to some strange occurrences, she winds up miraculously back in time, in the year 1998l, as a bright and hopeful high-school student.

However, she isn't Jun-hee anymore; instead, she is Min-ju, who meets a fellow male student named Si-heon, who looks just like her late boyfriend.

Si-heon finds himself strangely attracted to Min-ju, and Jun-hee is thrilled and elated to reunite with her late boyfriend, albeit under strange circumstances. In-gyu harbors one-sided love for Min-ju and completes the love triangle. Netflix released new stills featuring Kang Hoon, Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been.

The newly-released stills showcase two parallels: Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been's love story and Kang Hoon, Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been's friendship.

There is also a noticeable difference in the way the parallel tracks have been shot.

Si-heon/Yeon-jun and Min-ju/Jun-hee's love story is shot with a gentler lens, colored with dreamy visuals and dominant use of softer hues of colors like white, pink and sunset yellow colours.

On the other hand, Si-heon, Min-ju and In-gyu's friendship is shot with a more vibrant lens, colored with heartwarming visuals and dominant use of bright colors like red, orange, blue and light green.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been share their honest thoughts on A Time Called You

Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been shared their honest thoughts on their latest drama A Time Called You. The time-travel nostalgic romance features elements that bind the past with present, such as school uniforms, old record shops and vintage-pieces of technology. Commenting on his newest drama, Ahn Hyo-seop revealed tha the idea of playing two different characters, who belonged to different timelines, attracted him to the drama.

“I was attracted to the many images that could be portrayed due to the difference in the times the characters [are from].”

On the other hand, Jeon Yeo-been remarked that she really resonated with her character's heartbreak and pain, both as Jun-hee and Min-ju.

"The most important thing was trust—the trust that I think that I am Min Ju while I am Min Ju and the trust that I believe I am Jun Hee while [portraying] Jun Hee. The gazes, actions, and reactions of Min Ju and Jun Hee toward Yeon Jun and Si Heon are different, so I developed the characters while relying on my co-star a lot.”

Kang Hoon shared that In-gyu's calm, composed and rational demeanor attracted him to the character and that he really resonated with the role.

A Time Called You will premiere on September 8 KST on Netflix.