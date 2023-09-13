“My best friends”: SF9’s Rowoon’s fans react as A Time Called You’s director reveals he didn’t charge for his cameo in the Ahn Hyo-seop starrer

SF9’s Rowoon’s fans are elated to know that not only did the singer agree to feature in a cameo in Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been starrer A Time Called You, he didn't charge a single penny for his special appearance as well. For the unversed, Ahn Hyo-seop recently starred in Netflix's A Time Called You in double roles as school student Si-heon and adult Yeon-jun.

Fans were pleased to see SF9’s Rowoon make an appearance in the eighth episode of A Time Called You alongside Ahn Hyo-seop. However, what took fans by surprise was the fact that their joint track hinted at a BL romance. BL is the acronym for Boy Love, where two male actors are paired opposite each other in a romantic love story.

In an interview with the Korean media outlet JoyNews24, director Kim Jin-won revealed that the O Sole Mio hitmaker agreed to make an appearance in his friend Ahn Hyo-seop's drama without charging a single penny. Instead, he requested a food truck be sent to Ahn Hyo-seop, a common practice amongst Korean stars.

"And I would specifically love this to be publicized: Rowoon didn’t take any money for the appearance. Instead, Rowoon asked that Ahn gets a meal truck sent in Rowoon’s name."

Naturally, fans are glad to know that the Korean stars share such a warm friendship with each other. One fan took to X and wrote, "So Rowoon didn't even request payment for his a time called you cameo just a food truck from Hyoseop, I'm gonna cry my best friends," accompanied by a snippet from the episode.

SF9’s Rowoon agreed to star in A Time Called You upon Ahn Hyo-seop's special insistence

A Time Called You's director Kim Jin-won revealed that when casting for the special cameo, they wanted an actor who Ahn Hyo-seop was comfortable with. Hence, upon his insistence, they decided to cast SF9’s Rowoon in the special appearance as Tae-ha.

Kim Jin-won revealed that he asked the Dr. Romantic 3 star if he was friends with anyone in the industry, and he instantly took the Good Guy singer's name. Kim Jin-won revealed that Ahn Hyo-seop spoke to Rowoon while he contacted FNC Entertainment. Kim Jin-won revealed that the Destined With You star heard the basic premise of the story and was immediately on board.

"I got in touch with Rowoon’s management. I also asked Ahn to talk to Rowoon about the role, so Rowoon would have an idea about the details of the scene. Some discussions later, Rowoon gladly accepted the offer."

Furthermore, as payment for his special cameo, he requested that a food truck be sent to Ahn Hyo-seop under his name. Notably, fans are warmed by Rowoon's gesture and have taken to social media to lavish praise on their friendship and camaraderie.

SF9’s Rowoon shares screen space with friend Ahn Hyo-seop for the first time in A Time Called You

Netflix's emotional drama A Time Called You marked SF9’s Rowoon and Ahn Hyo-seop's first-ever on-screen collaboration. SF9’s Rowoon appears in the eighth episode of the series as Ahn Hyo-seop's classmate Tae-ha.

They had palpable chemistry from the word go as they shared an intense eye-contact, making fans' hearts flutter in excitement. In the next scene, the two actors are on the rooftop, a bundle of nerves, as they hint at a possible romantic confession.

The two decide to take a leisurely road trip together, with SF9’s Rowoon’s character taking the driver's seat. Although he is nervous, he bravely tightens his grip on Ahn Hyo-seop's character’s hand, indicating that they are ready to embrace their love for each other and make their relationship public. Unfortunately, their possible BL romance met a tragic end soon enough.

A Time Called You is currently streaming on Netflix and consists of 12 episodes.