Everything you need to know about VCHA, JYP Entertainment's newest girl group: Members, pre-debut single, and more

On Friday, September 22, JYP Entertainment made an exciting announcement about its latest K-pop girl group, VCHA. The name of the group comes from the Korean word 비춰, which means to shine. The six-piece group is a global project that resulted from the American reality show competition, A2K (America 2 Korea), which was collaboratively organized by JYP Entertainment and Republic Records.

The agency said in a press release,

“The band’s name was created by Park Jin-young himself, a singer and producer at JYP Entertainment, meaning to shine light on the world and fans.”

As the show came to an end with its final members standing to make their upcoming debut, the lineup naturally left many netizens intrigued. In addition to making the final lineup, the members also rolled out their three-track pre-debut single album, SeVit (NEW LIGHT), along with the music video for its title track, Y.O.Universe. With VCHA already peaking the K-pop fandom's expectations with their impressive skillset and addictive tracks, netizens can hardly wait for their official debut and promotions.

JYP Entertainment's latest K-pop global girl project group, VCHA, members are from US

A2K, otherwise known as America 2 Korea, is an American reality survival competition that was collaboratively conducted by JYP Entertainment and one of the United States' biggest record labels, Republic Records, in an effort to create the first American K-pop girl group. The show, which premiered on July 14, kicked off with a total of eleven contestants, primarily emerging from the United States and Canada.

With the show coming to an end on September 21, the six girls who made it to the final round naturally stand close to their debut as the first-ever American K-pop girl group. While the group will continue to promote and function under a temporary time-space, given its debut as a project group, netizens still look forward to the same due to the group's uniqueness and intriguing characteristics.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the VCHA members revealed that following the show's finale, all the members have been training under JYP Entertainment for the past five months, awaiting the finale episode of A2K to be released in order to officially reveal themselves.

Members of VCHA

Lexi

Lexus Vang, otherwise known as Lexi, was born on November 22, 2005, and ranked first on the reality show A2K. The sixteen-year-old idol was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, USA, and currently lives in Illinois. Prior to her entry into VCHA, the idol practiced ballet for twelve years, and she was also part of the K-pop cover group Prism Kru, which she joined in 2019.

KG Crown

Coming up at the second rank on A2K is KG, otherwise known as Kiera Grace. The fifteen-year-old idol was born on June 17, 2007, in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, but she currently lives in Los Angeles. She's trained in musical theater and boasts a talent for playing the piano, guitar, and drums. She began her modeling career at the age of four under Ford Models. KG, who's also good with sports like basketball, football, and skateboarding, names Taylor Swift as her role model.

Camila

Camila Ribeaux Valdes ranked third on A2K, and the seventeen-year-old K-pop idol, who was born on August 10, 2005, comes from Canada. However, she ethnically identifies as Cuban and was born in Barcelona, Spain. She is fluent in three languages, Spanish, French, and English, and puts forth Shakira as her role model. Prior to her lineup in VCHA, the idol ranked third in the 2016 singing competition, La Vois Junior.

Savanna

Savanna Kollins, who ranked fourth in the reality survival show A2K, is 16, born on July 26, 2006. She was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and she gained a mixed identity from her parents; her mom is Venezuelan and her dad is Trinbagonian. She practiced in a professional gymnasium for seven years before she had to quit due to an injury. Savanna named her role model to be Michael Jackson.

Kaylee

Coming up at the fifth rank on VCHA's debut lineup is Lee Kaylee, who stands as the maknae (youngest) of the group. The twelve-year-old Korean-American idol was born on November 24, 2009, and is from Olympia, Washington, USA. She's fluent in both English and Korean. Kaylee also executes herself as an extremely fast learner, given that she practiced singing only a week prior to her A2K auditions and learned her performances three days before the execution.

Kendall

The last VCHA member is Kendall Ebeling, who ranked sixth in the final round of A2K. The sixteen-year-old Vietnamese-American idol was born on June 1, 2006, and comes from Texas, USA. She practiced professional ballet for five years and also dipped her feet into theater, jazz, and lyrical.

To commemorate their debut, the group released a pre-debut single album, SeVit (NEW LIGHT), on September 22. The album consists of three tracks, namely Y.O. Universe, Go Getter, and Known Me Like That, where the first on the list stands as the album's title track.

Given that the songs have already executed qualities of not only being enthusiastically uplifting but also addictive, it naturally leaves many eagerly awaiting VCHA's official debut.