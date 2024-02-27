“Happy for them”: Internet set ablaze as Lee Jae-wook and Aespa’s Karina are confirmed to be dating

Reports of South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook dating Aespa's Karina set the internet ablaze on Tuesday morning, February 27, 2024. According to the narrative of Dispatch, Karina is presently residing in Aespa's dorm, yet the two have managed to go on dates whenever they have time to spare.

South Korean media outlet Dispatch further reported that both celebrities have also spent time together in Seoul and Milan. The outlet claimed that Lee Jae-wook and Karina would often meet each other around the former's residential area. Meanwhile, as per reports, Karina was once spotted in that area, leaving for her home at midnight.

The news created quite a still online as netizens were left baffled yet expressed their happiness as they flooded X.

Expand Tweet

"LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT": Both agencies of Aespa's Karina and Lee Jae-wook have confirmed the news

Dispatch revealed that Karina and Lee Jae-wook first met at the Milan Fashion Week on January 14, 2024. The leader of Aespa, made her debut appearance at Milan Fashion Week and was accompanied by the Alchemy of Souls actor for Prada's event.

The K-pop sensation channeled huge ethereal vibes as she wore a translucent white dress with black shoes, a bright green purse, and minimal makeup. Lee Jae-wook donned a suit from the Spring/Summer 2024 male collection by Prada. It included a high-waisted pair of pants in a complementary hue, tucked under a slim, long-sleeved jacket.

Reports claim that a close source to the couple revealed that it was "love at first sight" as the two interacted and got along well in Milan. Meanwhile, Sports Chosun reported that both SM Entertainment and C-JeS Entertainment have confirmed the pair's dating and asked fans to support the new couple.

SM Entertainment has released a statement:

"The two are currently in the process of getting to know each other. As this concerns the actor's personal life, we kindly request that you regard it with warmth and respect while he continues his filming commitments." (as translated and quoted by Allkpop)

Expand Tweet

SM Entertainment's popular girl group Aespa is currently reported to be gearing up for their comeback release in 2024. Additionally, Lee Jae-wook is set to star in the upcoming Disney Plus series The Impossible Heir which is slated for a global release on February 28, 2024.

Nevertheless, the news of the two dating has rocked the internet as fandoms came together to cheer for both celebrities. Snippets of the Dispatch report flooded social media as netizens swooned over the new couple in the block.

One X user remarked on the pair being "Dispatch's New Year couple" after the news surfaced on social media on February 27. Others lauded the pair and expressed their utter happiness.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

SM Entertainment's announcement about Aespa's comeback album release slated for April 2024 has increased the anticipation of their fan base. Additionally, the group will also be featured on a song from four-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier's next album, DJESSE VOL. 4, which will be out on February 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-wook is set to dazzle with his impeccable acting prowess in The Impossible Heir alongside Lee Jun-young from Badland Hunters.