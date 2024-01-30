"They eating with every damn expression": Lee Jae-wook starring Disney+ drama 'The Impossible Heir' drops official trailer, sending fans into a frenzy

On January 30, 2024, Disney revealed the debut date and unveiled a new trailer of their upcoming original series, The Impossible Heir (literal title Royal Loader). The forthcoming drama stars Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong Su-zu and tells the tale of minor leaguers vying for control of the richest corporation in South Korea.

With the striking characters of three well-known South Korean stars entangled in this tantalizing trailer, the trailer has grabbed viewers' attention. Fans are extremely excited over the latest trailer release, which promises a captivating plot for the upcoming thriller drama.

The Impossible Heir will premiere on Disney Plus globally and on Disney Plus Hotstar in India on February 28, 2024. In the US, Hulu will release the series concurrently.

Fans rejoice as Disney Plus releases poster and trailer of Lee Jae-wook's drama The Impossible Heir

The first trailer for The Impossible Heir suggests an intriguing commercial drama with a backdrop of South Korea's elite and powerful class. An ambitious guy from the lower classes of society, Kang In-Ha (Lee Jung-Young) is driven to succeed.

He and his similarly aspirational and astute friend, Han Tae-Oh (Lee Jae-Wook), devise a scheme to seize control of the conglomerate once he learns he is the illegitimate son of the head of the influential business conglomerate Kang Oh Group.

They encounter Na Hye-won (Hong Su-Zu), a cunning and driven young woman who wants her piece of the action, as an unusual opponent as they start their ascent to the top. The three will be key characters in the show, promising viewers a fascinating and entertaining narrative centered on power conflicts inside a chaebol family.

The three characters are seen in the trailer as they realize they deeply desire to break free from their oppressive circumstances and forge their own paths in life. Han Tae-oh is a young man running from his murderous father, Kang In-ha is the illegitimate child of the Kang Oh Group, and Na Hye-won is a girl struggling to pay off her family's enormous debt.

The visuals in the trailer abruptly shift from their typical school days to them standing in front of a large Kang Oh Group building, hinting at the erratic course of events involving these three highly ambitious people.

Born into a low-income single-parent family, Kang In-Ha grows up in poverty. But he soon discovers that his father is the Chairman of the Kang Oh Group, a successful conglomerate. He subsequently departs from his life of poverty to establish himself inside the company. However, his father's new family rejects him since he is an illegitimate son.

Kang In-Ha is adamant about succeeding, as seen in the trailer, and gets in cahoots with Han Tae-Oh, his partner in crime, to assist him in taking over the business. The trailer also reveals that the father of Han Tae-oh is a killer. There are rumors that his mother was murdered by his father. He moves on from his difficult background to assist his friend and himself in rising to the top positions inside the corporation.

Fans have shown great response to the latest trailer of The Impossible Heir and have expressed their anticipation for the upcoming action-packed thriller built upon ambitions, an insane thirst to win, and one's will to go beyond to get what they believe is theirs. Here are some reactions:

In The Impossible Heir, popular Korean actor Lee Jae-wook from Alchemy of Souls and Death's Game promises his fans a worthwhile performance. Lee Jae-wook shot to fame due to his acting range and "micro-expressions" after two seasons of Alchemy of Souls,

Kang In-ha is portrayed by Lee Jun-young, who was seen in highly acclaimed projects such as D.P. and Badland Hunters. His performance in the latest Netflix film, Badland Hunters, alongside Don Lee, has already been the talk of the town since its release on January 26, 2024. Viewers are equally thrilled to see the versatile actor bring Kang In-ha's role to life in The Impossible Heir.

The drama also stars new-upcoming actress Hong Su-zu, who acted in Song Kang starring Netflix drama Sweet Home 2. Fans are excited to see what she brings to the table, as her performance from the trailer has impressed viewers.

