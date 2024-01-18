"Huge achievement": Fans ecstatic as Grammy-winner Jacob Collier confirms new song ft. aespa from his album 'DJESSE VOL. 4'

On January 17, 2024, Jacob Collier announced that the track Over You from his upcoming album DJESSE VOL. 4 would feature aespa and Chris Martin from Coldplay. This will be aespa's first collaboration with Chris Martin from Coldplay. However, it is unknown if Chris Martin has lent his voice to the track or has contributed to production and music arrangement capacity. The forthcoming album will be released on February 29, 2024.

Jacob Collier is a six-time Grammy-nominated English singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and a five-time Grammy winner. So, the news of the group's first-ever collaboration with Jacob Collier has sent the fandom into a frenzy.

Fans took to X to boast about the new update and expressed their joy and excitement for the upcoming collaboration.

Expand Tweet

"THIS IS A BIG DEAL": Fans go wild to know aespa's first-ever collaboration with the Grammy-winning artist Jacob Collier

Collier is the only performer from the United Kingdom to win a Grammy for every single one of his first four studio albums. Collier began recording on Djesse, a four-volume, 50-song record with over two dozen singers and groups, in 2018.

DJESSE VOL. 1, the first volume featuring the Metropole Orkest, arrived on shelves in December 2018. The second, DJESSE VOL. 2, was launched in July 2019 and has additional acoustic instrumentation. Collier's compositions of All Night Long (All Night) from DJESSE VOL. 1 and Moon River from DJESSE VOL. 2 earned him Grammy Awards in 2020.

He was the 2021 Grammy Award winner for the song He Won't Hold You from DJESSE VOL. 3. Meanwhile, Collier recorded and orchestrated his debut album, In My Room, for which he won the Grammy Awards for the album's track arrangements of You and I and Flintstones in 2017.

Expand Tweet

Hence, collaborating with such a distinct artist marks a huge milestone for aespa, which debuted in 2020. Since its debut, the three-year-old female quartet from SM Entertainment has garnered much attention for its accomplishments. Their second EP, Girls, was released in July 2022. It peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200 list and sold 1,850,993 copies.

In May 2023, the group released their third EP, My World, which became the second best-selling album by a K-pop female group with 2.1 million sales. This further solidifies their stature in the music industry, making them one of the most sought-after artists to collaborate with in the international scene.

Now, the news of the My World girl group's collaboration with Collier and Chris Martin has excited fans worldwide. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, on January 9, SM Entertainment announced that aespa would release a version of the song Regret of the Times, which Seo Taiji and Boys first released. The song was released on January 15.