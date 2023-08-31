"This is monumental": Fans enthralled as Aespa is set to perform live in Times Square for Good Morning America

On August 30, Good Morning America announced that aespa would perform their new English single, Better Things, at Times Square on September 6, 2023. This won't be the popular girl K-pop group's first time on the GMA stage. In 2022, aespa made history by becoming the first K-Pop girl group to perform for the Summer Concert Series, where they sang their hit numbers like Black Mamba, Girls, and Life's Too Short.

For the uninitiated, the Summer Concert Series is a series of free concerts held in Central Park every year. This year, BTS member Jungkook kicked off the series by performing his new solo, Seven, live on July 14.

Needless to say, aespa fans are overjoyed with this announcement amid the group's global LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK: HYPER LINE. Many took to social media to gush about the news.

Expand Tweet

Fans flood social media as aespa prepares to return to the GMA stage

Currently, aespa is on its maiden global tour, SYNK: HYPER LINE. The tour boasts 31 sold-out shows in 14 cities across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and South Korea. They had their first concert on February 25 in Seoul and are scheduled to wrap up on September 30 in Paris. The US leg of the tour kicked off in Los Angeles in August, as per Soompi.

In light of their ongoing tour, the concert on September 6 at Times Square has further heightened anticipation, as excited fans rushed to social media to discuss the announcement and lavish praise on their favorite group.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A comment reaction to the news (Image via Twitter/ @op_lplig)

The girl group from SM Entertainment also broke records by selling over a million copies of pre-orders of their comeback album Girls in 2022, even before the official release. Being the first K-pop group ever to embrace AI and the metaverse concept, they are set to shatter many more records, and a sold-out concert tour couldn't scream about their victories any louder.

More about aespa's empowering new summer release, Better Things

Better Things, the group's new English single released in August 2023, talks about growth and self-empowerment. The song embodies a phoenix's journey and being born from its own ashes - moving on from a heart-wrenching past relationship to other better things in life.

Expand Tweet

With their new summer release, the girls showcase their new attitude towards life and journey of self-love as they decide to do 'better things' in life rather than wasting it elsewhere. The song is peppy and upbeat and is definitely your go-to party track.

The popular girl K-pop group is currently high on trance with the success of their recent concert in Chicago on August 31. Rest assured, September 6 on GMA is going to be another hit for the girls.