10+ K-pop idols who attended aespa's SYNK: HYPER LINE concert on Day 2

Among SM Entertainment's K-pop idols, aespa, held its first-ever concert in South Korea, SYNK: HYPER LINE, from February 25-26.

Ever since its debut in November 2020, the fourth-generation all-female group has been gaining attention since their debut. Their debut track, Black Mamba, was a major hit, as were tracks released later like Next Level and Savage.

With their concerts seeing a crowd of around 10,000 fans, aespa has established their popularity in the domestic market as well. The group has the support of their labelmates, affectionately referred to as the 'SMTOWN family,' many of whom attended the concert either on the first or second day.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, SHINee's Key and Minho, and more "SM family" K-pop idols who went to the second day of aespa's concert

1) Changmin from TVXQ

TVXQ's Changmin made it a point to support the newest generation of stars from SME by being present in the audience on Day 2. Band-mate Yunho had earlier attended the first day, and both K-pop idols were seen enjoying themselves at the Savage group's songs. Best known for their slightly controversial hit MIROTIC, TVXQ started their journey as a five-member group under SME.

2) Leeteuk and 3) Eunhyuk from Super Junior

Members from Super Junior, Leeteuk and Eunhyuk were also spotted at the concert.

When aespa members were thanking all their seniors for supporting them, they apparently missed calling out Leeteuk's name because they couldn't spot the leader. With multiple hits like Sorry Sorry and Mr Simple, Super Junior completed 12 years in the K-pop idol industry.

4) Taeyeon from Girls' Generation

Among the most popular soloists to emerge from SME, Taeyeon remains among the undisputed queens of K-pop. She attended the aespa concert, and was seen supporting her juniors and fellow GOT the beat members on Day 2.

In fact, the cheers for Taeyeon were so loud that Karina commented that fans seemed to like the Girls' Generation leader more than aespa, the group whose concert they were at.

5) Key and 6) Minho from SHINee

Sara @WonderfulSone Taeyeon, Key and Minho attended aespa's concert together 🥺



Variety show genius and K-pop enthusiast Key is the first person to attend other SME K-pop idol concerts, as is his fellow SHINee member, Minho. The two sat together with Taeyeon and were seen vibing along to the music.

Known for their hit songs Ring Dong Dong, Sherlock, and View, SHINee is currently focussing on the members' solo music until Taemin is discharged from the military.

7) Seulgi and 8) Wendy from Red Velvet

After their band-mates Irene and Yeri went for day 1 of the concert, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy showed up on day 2 to support their company's junior K-pop idol group.

The duo were also part of GOT The Beat with aespa's Winter and Karina, making the four singers very close in the process. The two groups also released a collaboration, the holiday single Beautiful Christmas, in December 2022.

9) Haechan, 10) Jisung, and 11) Renjun from NCT Dream

The Black Mamba group showed their seniors their heartfelt thanks and called out the names of the three NCT Dream members who made an appearance at their concert. Haechan, Jisung, and Renjun received huge applause from the audience as they waved, keeping their masks up.

The NCT subunit's latest LP was uber successful, and had fans "glitching" along to Glitch Mode, while their last Korean EP revived H.O.T.'s Candy for the present generation.

12) Kun, 13) Ten, and 14) Xiaojun from WayV

Three members of the Chinese sub-unit of K-pop idol group NCT were also spotted on the second day of the aespa concert. WayV's Kun, Ten, and Xiaojun sat with the NCT Dream members, giving NCT fans (NCTzens) more reason to cheer.

WayV released their last album, Phantom, in December 2022, and will embark on a Fanmeeting Tour to promote the same. Their next show for the same will be held at Manila's Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 26, 2023.

✧･ﾟpuff ˚ʚ 💾 ɞ˚ @synkdyve this is the crowd of the first domestic concert of the girl group that sold 1.8 million copies of their 2nd ep globally!



Despite only debuting two years back, aespa's Seoul concerts at the Jamsil Arena are truly a testament to the success seen by the K-pop idol group.

The support given by the rest of the SM Entertainment family to the quartet also suggests that the group is setting itself apart in an industry where success is fleeting.

