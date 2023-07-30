"'The' song of the summer": Fans stoked as aespa announces upcoming release Better Things with lively motion teaser

Fans of K-pop girl group aespa can breathe a sigh of relief as the girls are set to release a new project on August 18, 2023, at midnight (KST, EST, PDT). Named Better Things, this new release has a bubbly, aquatic summer concept that is surprisingly nostalgic to fans.

On July 31 at midnight KST, the group dropped a motion teaser which shows an iconic toy fish taking fans back down memory lane of their childhood, along with other promotional content.

Fans of the group a.k.a MYs wasted no time going on social media and reacting to the good news. It has not yet been declared if it is going to be an album release or a single, but surely that did not stop fans from being thrilled to bits.

Amidst all the fresh content surrounding the girls' return, one MY wrote the song is sure to be "'the' song of the summer". They said:

"AQUATIC CONCEPT?!!!!!!?": The speculations keep coming for aespa's upcoming project

Apart from the toy fish motion poster, aespa has also released a new TikTok video where the girls - Giselle, Karina, Ningning, and Winter - can be seen holding words displayed on a phone screen, announcing their comeback.

Besides this, a new colorful logo and a banner have also been launched ahead of the comeback, which now adorn the group's official social media handles.

While the quartet's fans are talking about how the concept is nostalgic to them, they also anticipate a fun aquatic theme that some suspect was already spoiled by the team previously.

One Twitter user shared an image of how the Spicy singers' stylist had previously posted a picture of aquatic flora-and-fauna-themed jewelry, while another shared a cluster of pictures that were recent giveaways of the concept, which fans have been predicting all this time.

Here are some reactions:

Recent updates on the Savage girls

It has not even been three months since the release of aespa's Billboard charting third mini-album MY WORLD, which included six tracks - Welcome to MY World (feat. nævis), Spicy, Salt & Sweet, Thirsty, I'm Unhappy, and 'Til We Meet Again.

Moreover, only recently member Ningning performed a surprising collaboration with Jay Park called 妳在哪裡 (WYA) for the latest season of WeTV's performance competition called The Next 2023. Ningning has been chosen as a special guest mentor for the show.

While an English-language summer track was already hinted at by the members of aespa before, their label SM Entertainment had not confirmed anything officially. Right now, fans can only wonder what the girls will bring with this new project.