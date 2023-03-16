"This is heartbreaking": Fans concerned as aespa's Ningning reveals her poor vision in an interview with Vogue China

The 20-year-old Chinese member of aespa, Ningning, recently shared the severity of her eye injury in VOGUE China’s In the Bag interview.

In an interview published on YouTube on March 14, 2023, Ningning showed eye drops as one of her carry bag essentials. Speaking about it in detail, she shared that she “barely” has any vision in her right eye. The singer added that she had an operation when she was a kid, which is also why she keeps the drops with her to protect her eyes from getting dry.

As translated by Twitter account @endearning, the 20-year-old singer said:

“My eyesight isn’t very good, Iahad an operation when I was younger. Iacan barely see anything in this eye (right eye). This is a secret. So I carry eye drops with me to make sure they are not dry and to protect my eye

As it happened, fans took to Twitter to express their concern over the singer's eye health while also praising her for being strong and showcasing her hard work on and off stage.

WIZ*ONE @IZ_LAND181029 girl you did very well 昕 @endearning



#NINGNING #닝닝 #宁宁 🦋 my eyesight isn’t very good, i had an operation when i was younger. i can barely see anything in this eye (right eye). this is a secret. so i carry eye drops with me to make sure they are not dry and to protect my eyes. 🦋 my eyesight isn’t very good, i had an operation when i was younger. i can barely see anything in this eye (right eye). this is a secret. so i carry eye drops with me to make sure they are not dry and to protect my eyes.#NINGNING #닝닝 #宁宁 https://t.co/4L9tQIzeaM This is heartbreakinggirl you did very well twitter.com/endearning/sta… This is heartbreaking😭😭 girl you did very well twitter.com/endearning/sta…

Fans get concerned as aespa’s Ningning talks about her poor vision due to a past surgery

Fans share a strong bond with K-pop idols, who also do their best to keep it afloat. From uploading photos with personal captions, communicating directly with them by sending messages on paid platforms, to giving it their all on stage, idols hardly spare any effort to keep their fans up-to-date with themselves.

It is this same line of work that, in turn, makes fans worry about their health. After aespa’s Ningning revealed the intensity of her eye injury, fans naturally began pouring supportive messages for her online. She shared the "secret" in an In The Bag segment of VOGUE China, released on March 14.

A stage stage presence in the K-pop industry is a key attractive factor. If an idol knows how to play with several cameras pointing at them, it makes them more charming.

Fans praised the 20-year-old for her continuous hard work, which made it impossible for them to even doubt if she had an eye injury. Despite not being able to see from her right eye, Ningning’s performances never hinted that she had an issue with making contact with the camera or even fans. This was a major reason that had fans complimenting the Girls singer.

昕 @endearning the way she’s never shared this with us up till now… i hope she doesn’t struggle alone and is well taken care of by the people around her the way she’s never shared this with us up till now… i hope she doesn’t struggle alone and is well taken care of by the people around her 😢

Ningning @DianeKarr6 So that's why sometimes Ningning hides her eyes with her hands and sunglasses, to avoid the flashing lights🥺my poor ningning So that's why sometimes Ningning hides her eyes with her hands and sunglasses, to avoid the flashing lights🥺my poor ningning

six @gyeoultings 昕 @endearning



#NINGNING #닝닝 #宁宁 🦋 my eyesight isn’t very good, i had an operation when i was younger. i can barely see anything in this eye (right eye). this is a secret. so i carry eye drops with me to make sure they are not dry and to protect my eyes. 🦋 my eyesight isn’t very good, i had an operation when i was younger. i can barely see anything in this eye (right eye). this is a secret. so i carry eye drops with me to make sure they are not dry and to protect my eyes.#NINGNING #닝닝 #宁宁 https://t.co/4L9tQIzeaM so proud of you baby 🥺 twitter.com/endearning/sta… so proud of you baby 🥺 twitter.com/endearning/sta…

💫tia✨ @ayummi_tian My baby, you are really brave, I will always be by your side!! 昕 @endearning



#NINGNING #닝닝 #宁宁 🦋 my eyesight isn’t very good, i had an operation when i was younger. i can barely see anything in this eye (right eye). this is a secret. so i carry eye drops with me to make sure they are not dry and to protect my eyes. 🦋 my eyesight isn’t very good, i had an operation when i was younger. i can barely see anything in this eye (right eye). this is a secret. so i carry eye drops with me to make sure they are not dry and to protect my eyes.#NINGNING #닝닝 #宁宁 https://t.co/4L9tQIzeaM My baby, you are really brave, I will always be by your side!! twitter.com/endearning/sta… 💔💔💔💔💔 My baby, you are really brave, I will always be by your side!! twitter.com/endearning/sta…

crystalcastle 🇦🇷 @crystalcastle29 my baby is so strong i hope she's well now twitter.com/AllForNingee/s… I remember some people talking about ningning wearing hats covering her eyes and sunglasses on the airportmy baby is so strong i hope she's well now I remember some people talking about ningning wearing hats covering her eyes and sunglasses on the airport 😭 my baby is so strong i hope she's well now 🙏❤️ twitter.com/AllForNingee/s…

youzi @mmmumuyu



“Eye drops”

“Because my eyes really don't see well. ”

“I had surgery when I was a kid. ”

“Barely see out of my right eye”

“This is a secret”

#ningning #NINGNING #宁艺卓 #aespa #닝닝 Weibo Entertainment Search 2nd "Ning Yizhuo's right eye barely visible"“Eye drops”“Because my eyes really don't see well. ”“I had surgery when I was a kid. ”“Barely see out of my right eye”“This is a secret” Weibo Entertainment Search 2nd "Ning Yizhuo's right eye barely visible"“Eye drops”“Because my eyes really don't see well. ”“I had surgery when I was a kid. ”“Barely see out of my right eye”“This is a secret”#ningning #NINGNING #宁艺卓 #aespa #닝닝 https://t.co/1sxVgwoWTi

m00mh @likeames1 I'm literally crying. ningning please protect your eyes. Take care of yourself. I'm literally crying. ningning please protect your eyes. Take care of yourself.

ً @yizchu i think ningning better go to a doctor for an eye check up again to make it sure and know what eye drop does she needs to use or does she needs it or not plus this is for her safety and to take care of her eyes :( i'm just getting worried i think ningning better go to a doctor for an eye check up again to make it sure and know what eye drop does she needs to use or does she needs it or not plus this is for her safety and to take care of her eyes :( i'm just getting worried

fn 🍋° @for_nyz This is the reason why Ningning uses glasses, carries eye drop, and sometimes covers her eyes when exposed to lights. Since she doesn't usually talk about her eye condition this is all I know.



Disclaimer: I am not a doctor and I just researched what is mentioned above. This is the reason why Ningning uses glasses, carries eye drop, and sometimes covers her eyes when exposed to lights. Since she doesn't usually talk about her eye condition this is all I know.Disclaimer: I am not a doctor and I just researched what is mentioned above.

Additionally, a few fans noticed that Ningning had previously hinted at her injury multiple times through her art. Pictures of her sketches, paintings, and drawings began circulating in the fandom as they noted that the 20-year-old singer usually drew things related to her eyes.

The aespa member painted a smiley face on a canvas shoe by crossing the right eye. In another sketch, she drew two different eyes on a skull.

LemonJuice @AllForNingee Ningning always draws something related to eyes for a reason, sometimes the right eye in her picture is an “x”.🥲 Ningning always draws something related to eyes for a reason, sometimes the right eye in her picture is an “x”.🥲 https://t.co/4MF1tdm3DV

Meanwhile, aespa will finally be making their much-awaited comeback in May 2023. It will be the group’s first comeback in approximately 10 months since Girls, which was released in July last year.

Girls was also the only album that the singers released as a group in 2022. However, in December, they released a collaborative single with Red Velvet titled Beautiful Christmas.

Poll : 0 votes