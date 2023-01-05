“Her professionalism...respect”: Aespa's Karina earns praises for handling the wardrobe malfunction smoothly at the Gayo Daejejeon

Aespa’s Karina suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the group’s 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon stage. However, the singer deftly managed to get back on track, earning praise from netizens for her on-stage professionalism.

Aespa was one of the most highly anticipated year-end performers at the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. Living up to fans' expectations, the group stunned everyone with their set that comprised the hit tracks Illusion and Girls.

Fans praise Aespa's Karina for her professionalism on stage

Aespa's performance at the 2022 Gayo Daejejeon earned praise from fans for numerous reasons. After performing Illusion and Girls at the annual year-end MBC music show, Aespa received praise for their vocals, confident stage presence, powerful dancing, and stunning visuals.

MBC posted the performances, along with a fancam version of the set, on their official YouTube channel after the show aired. It was then that netizens noticed a wardrobe malfunction during Karina's performance. Right from the beginning, during the intro of the group’s Illusion performance, Karina handled the situation smoothly without drawing viewers' attention to the problem she was facing.

Karina's shoe broke from the beginning of the performance but she still performed as if nothing had happened. The fact that we didn't even notice until some kmys pointed it out, she's really a professional

The girls appeared confident and started off their stage with a bold presence. However, while watching Karina’s fancam, fans could sense something was wrong as the idol felt her boot sole falling off.

s | karina best girl @aespalogist

so you mean to tell me karina performing with broken shoes since the very beginning

The fourth-gen idol did not seem to let this malfunction affect her performance as she took to the center with unmatched zest and performed her very best. Netizens were worried for her safety as the idol danced in high heels, with one of the soles coming off, since it could have resulted in an accident. However, Karina gave it all for her fans and stunned the audience with her performance.

This is dangerous but because she's a pro performer, I didn't recognize it before I get the information from twitter..you did a great job karina, always calm and give your best like nothing happened

Netizens praised her quick thinking and her ability to remain calm and composed under a stressful situation.

However, this is not the first time that Karina has been in a difficult situation on stage. During her rookie days, when the idol was delivering a special performance of Next Level, her arm accidentally got tangled with her cat headband, and she handled it like a pro with a smile while continuing her performance.

Fans were amazed that, while as a rookie, Karina could have easily been overwhelmed and anxious on stage, she managed to handle things very professionally.

In other news, Aespa's Girls made their entries in different weekly charts, including Billboard. They spent 47 weeks on the Billboard Global US charts, becoming the world's third most successful girl group in terms of chart history. With this record, the group joins BLACKPINK and TWICE on the list.

