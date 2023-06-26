“I love them so much”: Fans adore aespa’s Winter constantly taking care of Ningning at the 2023 Waterbomb festival

Fans loved aespa’s Winter turning on her ‘big sister’ mode with her young member Ningning by making sure her eye was okay multiple times during their performance at the 2023 Waterbomb festival. The festival is an exciting event for fans who get a chance to use water guns and spray on the artists and vice-versa.

The Spicy singers aespa were arguably the artist that audiences waited for the most. The quintet performed on June 25, 2023. While their outfits and performances went viral, what fans gushed about more was the soft side that Winter showcased while taking care of Ningning’s eye.

winter keeps taking care of ningning today🥺, telling her to wear the goggles to protect her eyes in this vid, and in the other vids asking if shes ok, and picking up ningning's goggles that dropped

Many artists had gone on record to mention how the sometimes overly enthusiastic water sprays make their eyes blurry. Since Ningning already has an eye condition where her vision is nearly lost in the right eye, fans were concerned about the member’s eyes.

aespa’s outfits at 2023 Waterbomb approved by fans, they especially love Winter taking care of Ningning

karina’s wife @ujiminphoria aespa at waterbomb and Ningning is wearing goggles!!



aespa at waterbomb and Ningning is wearing goggles!!https://t.co/RorJUn3srK

The 2023 Waterbomb festival was successful in many ways. From Kwon Eun-bi going viral for her bold outfit to BTOB’s Minhyuk baring his toned upper body while belting high notes, this year’s festival gave K-pop fans several unforgettable moments.

For aespa fans especially, the first announcement of the quintet performing at the festival brought with it a horde of concerts.

However, the Spicy singers stunned the audience with their outfits and performances at the festival. The quintet’s setlist included five songs, Next Level, Illusion, Thirsty, YEPPI YEPPI and Spicy.

Fans commented on how Thirsty and Spicy especially were the perfect choices to include at the 2023 Waterbomb event.

Apart from going viral for their styling, fans especially loved the entrance when they saw Ningning wearing goggles. She was the only member wearing eye protection.

Multiple clips were also posted by the audience where Winter was seen making sure her younger member did not have any troubles, seemingly for her eyes.

In a past Vogue China interview, Ningning revealed that she underwent an operation when she was a child. It led to her losing vision and that she “can barely see anything” from her right eye.

Since then, fans paid extra attention to her airport arrivals or departures, and spotted her trying to shield herself from the continuous camera flashes.

Similar concerns were raised for the 2023 Waterbomb event. However, Winter was seen taking care of Ningning. From picking up her goggles for her to repeatedly asking her if she was okay, fans witnessed her big sister moments early on and gushed about their adorable dynamic.

I really love when Winter's on full unnie mode with Ning 🥺 (which is all the time)

Winter looks so concerned with Ningning's eyes that she asked her to wear goggles..

Winter looks so concerned with Ningning's eyes that she asked her to wear goggles..https://t.co/Pl3yfNd5Xs

Winter asking Ningning if she's okay, she must be worried about Ning's eyes condition 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺

winter asking if ningning's okay 🥺 it probably has something to do with ningning's eyes

: Are you okay?

🦋: ?

: I'm asking are you okay?

🦋: *nods*x2



winter unnie making sure maknae ningning is okay🥺🥺

: Are you okay?🦋: ?: I’m asking are you okay?🦋: *nods*x2winter unnie making sure maknae ningning is okay🥺🥺 ⭐️: Are you okay?🦋: ?⭐️: I’m asking are you okay?🦋: *nods*x2winter unnie making sure maknae ningning is okay🥺🥺 https://t.co/rsyGCDHCMk

Meanwhile, aespa members recently got their personal Instagram accounts and are already enjoying millions of followers. The quintet made their much-awaited comeback on May 8 with their third mini-album, MY WORLD, and its title track, Spicy.

More recently, the group released a music video for Hold Me Tight, celebrating World Tetris Day on June 6. Hold Me Tight is part of Taron Egerton’s 2023 film Tetris, based on the distribution rights battle over the most iconic video game. The movie released in March.

