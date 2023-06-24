2023 Waterbomb Festival Seoul: 5 viral moments from Day 1 that prove artists understood the assignment

The Waterbomb Festival is a famous and much-looked-forward-to event in the K-pop industry that's held annually gathering several popular artists. Many can imagine it to be a typical music festival that can be paralleled with Western festivals like Coachella. However, these concerts add their own twist where both the artists and the audience are drenched in water and enjoy the performance in the midst of a water fight.

This year's show only grew the expectations of the Waterbomb Festival all the higher with its first-day performances garnering a lot of attention. Held in the Jamsil Sports Complex, Seoul, on Friday, June 23, many artists showcased their unseen dimensions to fans which quite simply left the latter in shock.

5 K-pop artists who rolled out viral performances at Day 1 of Waterbomb Festival 2023 in Seoul

1) Kwon Eunbi

Kaia @Safe_Cave In other news eunbi absolutely understood the assignment with this waterbomb fit wtf ma'am In other news eunbi absolutely understood the assignment with this waterbomb fit wtf ma'am https://t.co/JvlvZkPuU8

The artist that stood out the most on Day 1 of Waterbomb Festival 2023 was Kwon Eunbi, the K-pop soloist who used to be a part of the disbanded girl group, IZ*ONE. Her performances and the skills showcased through the group during the brief time it was active already set her as a promising artist with unmatched charisma and stage presence.

However, given that she's mostly known for her innocent image, her s*xy and steamy performance at the recent music festival had many dropping their jaws to the floor. Dressed in a bralette, a sheer top, and a white skirt, she rolled performances for her songs Flash, UNDERWATER, and ESPER, which fans couldn't quite stop talking about.

2) BTOB's Minhyuk

Though the entirety of BTOB's performance at this year's Waterbomb Festival, the artist that garnered the most attention in the group was undoubtedly Minhyuk. While fans were happy to see the six-member boy group rolling out performances of their songs like Blowin' Up, Missing You, etc., since it's been quite a while since BTOB performed on stage, Minhyuk stole the show completely as he entered the stage shirtless.

Fans were naturally distracted by his sculpted and ripped body that showcased his six-packed abs, and they weren't complaining about the same. The excitement was only further fueled when he had the stage all for himself for the solo performance of his song, BOOM.

3) Sunmi

Another female K-pop soloist who had fans drooling over her s*xy and steamy performances was Sunmi. Adorned in a flowy sleeveless green top and a white twirl skirt, the idol effortlessly rolled out some of the most show-stopping stage performances of her songs. With the sun down and both the disco lights and water hitting on her, Sunmi further proved her effortless and unmatched beauty.

At the Waterbomb Festival, the idol sang some of her famous songs like Gashina, Siren, Tail, etc. With the high expectations she set with her performances at the same music festival last year, she surely one-upped herself this time as her long drenched hair and her flattering outfit stole the show.

4) STAYC

Rolling out their first-ever Waterbomb Festival show, the recently debuted K-pop girl group also garnered a lot of attention for its impressive performance and stage presence. The entire group was praised for its outfits that fit the festival's theme and exciting performances of its famous tracks like STEREOTYPE, POPPY, etc., which received enthusiastic performances from the audience

5) ZICO

With a long reputation for making the Waterbomb Festival more exciting than it could have been, ZICO yet again showcased a stunning performance that effortlessly energized the audience despite it being hours into the festival. Adorned in quite an adorable outfit with his camouflage cargo pants and a slightly sparkly T-shirt with a black hoodie on top, he finished the look with his transparent sunglasses and beanie.

As the stage got progressively wet and drenched in water, the artist only got further excited about his performances and jumped around the stage enthusiastically, with the audience certainly not failing to match his performance. Many expressed that their expectations for ZICO's performance at the show were met if not over met.

With quite an intriguing and extensive list of viral moments rolling out on the very first day of the 2023 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, fans are excited and intrigued as to what the second and third day has in store for them.

