"That bad old man": aespa's fans show support after their comeback was reportedly delayed because of Lee Soo-man

aespa is caught in the ongoing feud between SM Entertainment’s Lee Soo-man and the company’s executives, who are mudslinging each other in public.

On February 16, Co-CEO Lee Sung-soo revealed that owner Lee Soo-man’s behavior is causing a dent in SM Entertainment and the artists’ careers in jeopardy. Co-CEO Lee Sung-soo accused owner Lee Soo-man of delaying the group's comeback with unnecessary changes, which reportedly brought the girls to tears.

MYs, aespa's fandom, were disheartened to learn that the girls cried after learning that their much-awaited comeback was delayed due to the company’s internal politics and issues.

In response to the ongoing media reports, a fan wrote on social media,

“That bad old man.”

aespa's fans criticise SM Entertainment (Image via Twitter)

aespa’s fans trend “Justice for aespa” as their much-awaited comeback gets delayed

MYs took to social media to trend “Justice for aespa” as their much-awaited comeback got delayed due to the ongoing feud between Lee Soo-man and SM Entertainment’s Co-CEOs Lee Sung-soo and Tak Young-jun over the company’s business policies.

MYs are angry, upset, and frustrated that the Black Mamba singers had to bear the brunt of the company’s poor management skills, which even brought them to tears. Fans are of the opinion that the girls deserve more music and comebacks, considering the talented new girl groups around them are making waves.

illusion.ning🦋 @gentillesseness ☹️



#aespa #JusticeForAESPA I'm sad that aespa's comeback got cancelled, I just hope that SM will prioritize more on the quality that fits aespa. The 4th gen groups this year is not chilling while aespa is still figuring things☹️ I'm sad that aespa's comeback got cancelled, I just hope that SM will prioritize more on the quality that fits aespa. The 4th gen groups this year is not chilling while aespa is still figuring things😦☹️ #aespa #JusticeForAESPA

イザ The One @SooZarr #justiceforaespa aespa got caught in the middle of a family feud and disrupting any career move forward... Kakao and Hybe must be questioning their investment at this point too.. #saveaespa aespa got caught in the middle of a family feud and disrupting any career move forward... Kakao and Hybe must be questioning their investment at this point too.. #saveaespa #justiceforaespa

pinkgi fan account🫧 @sectorkhj coco #ae1 @giselleskr Notes from the news/video about aespa’s delayed comeback:



- Album was supposed to be released on Feb 20

- Lee Sooman wanted them to have a song basically about planting trees, sustainability, greenism, etc.

- LSM’s plans for the cb caused the girls to be in distress/emotional Notes from the news/video about aespa’s delayed comeback:- Album was supposed to be released on Feb 20 - Lee Sooman wanted them to have a song basically about planting trees, sustainability, greenism, etc. - LSM’s plans for the cb caused the girls to be in distress/emotional Justice for aespa ! this is just ridiculous twitter.com/giselleskr/sta… Justice for aespa ! this is just ridiculous twitter.com/giselleskr/sta…

ִֶָ @motomanmi Justice for aespa! Save Kwangya! Karina it girl black mamba abominação Justice for aespa! Save Kwangya! Karina it girl black mamba abominação

Lumos @Lumos__101 sm recording negative profits for years because lee soo man kept funnelling "license fees" to like planning for years lmso you just gotta laugh. lsm getting over $570m by doing that in the past 23 years is a crazy big amount sm recording negative profits for years because lee soo man kept funnelling "license fees" to like planning for years lmso you just gotta laugh. lsm getting over $570m by doing that in the past 23 years is a crazy big amount https://t.co/cpb7Bb7HDB

KAT✨🌷 @girlinreallifee Lee Soo Man you have 24 hours to respond Lee Soo Man you have 24 hours to respond https://t.co/L9Ic85f6ZJ

SM Entertainment’s Co-CEOs Lee Sung-soo and Tak Young-jun lashed out at the company’s owner Lee Soo-man for jeopardizing their artists’ careers for his personal interests, particularly the talented Gen 4 girl group.

On February 16, Lee Sung-soo decided to go public by revealing that the Black Mamba girls had originally planned to to make a comeback on February 20. However, during the album's production process, Lee Soo-man ordered the group’s A&R team to change the lyrics of their comeback song to make references to ‘environment,’ ‘tree planting,’ and ‘sustainability.’

aespa charts @aescharts



CEO Lee Soo Man wanted aespa to sing a song with lyrics about planting trees but this was scrapped and caused the delay of their comeback.



🖇 v.daum.net/v/202302160925… [INFO] @aespa_official 's comeback was scheduled to happen this month on February 20th but it got delayed.CEO Lee Soo Man wanted aespa to sing a song with lyrics about planting trees but this was scrapped and caused the delay of their comeback. [INFO] @aespa_official's comeback was scheduled to happen this month on February 20th but it got delayed.CEO Lee Soo Man wanted aespa to sing a song with lyrics about planting trees but this was scrapped and caused the delay of their comeback.🖇 v.daum.net/v/202302160925… https://t.co/2ZMOlRBA7h

The A&R team argued that the concept doesn’t fit well with aespa, whose core concept is metaverse and the Kwangya universe. However, Lee Soo-man insisted repeatedly, causing co-CEO Lee Sung-soo to cancel the group's comeback due to creative issues.

Lee Sung-soo revealed that members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning shed tears after hearing that their new song would be scrapped and their comeback would be delayed.

“Parts of the lyrics include “just sustainability,” “lowering the degree by even one,” “co-existence,” and “greenism.” These words that have no relation to K-Pop at all appeared in the lyrics here and there. The early part of the song even contained “planting trees.” The aespa members were so upset they even got choked up [with tears].”

aespa members subtly shaded SM Entertainment on recent livestream

echi | SYNK: HYPER LINE @aechi___ aespa at the HYBE building after HYBE purchase Lee Soo Man’s SM shares: aespa at the HYBE building after HYBE purchase Lee Soo Man’s SM shares: https://t.co/RiwUp0gNjy

On February 16, Karina, Winter, Giselle, and NingNing hosted a surprise live for fans ahead of their upcoming concert. The Next Level singers shared their thoughts on their label, SM Entertainment, during the live stream.

Sharing their excitement, they revealed that they are preparing hard for their upcoming concert and will be unveiling their new song live for the fans. They also shared that they will showcase new choreographies and hope their fans enjoy them.

At one point, fans mentioned that the ticket prices were expensive, even for the online concert. The girls read out the comment out loud and sided with fans, expressing their disappointment with the high ticket prices.

“What? Do they have to pay to watch online? It’s also expensive (to watch) online. It costs [/krw]60000[/krw] (to watch online).”

The members agreed that the ticket prices were indeed expensive and expressed their disappointment.

“Even I am disappointed (for you guys).”

Fans noticed that the Next Level singers were subtly shading their company by expressing solidarity with fans.

ice @_mmssy Kmys said that aespa's concert tickets are much more expensive than the usual concert ticket prices, I wonder why Kmys said that aespa's concert tickets are much more expensive than the usual concert ticket prices, I wonder why

The girls are now preparing to host their first Asia tour, SYNK : Hyper Line, at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on February 25.

Poll : 0 votes