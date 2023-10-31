"Thx for existing": Fans in awe of Stray Kids' Hyunjin's look at the Versace Ginza store event

Hyunjin from Stray Kids recently made headlines, not for his music or an indigenous show, but for a global fashion event, showcasing his position as the eighth brand ambassador for Versace and the first K-pop idol to represent the iconic brand. On October 30, 2023, he graced the "Versace Ginza store" event in Tokyo, marking a milestone in his career.

The Versace Ginza store event in Tokyo held on October 30, 2023, was a visual spectacle like no other. And as soon as the news of Hyunjin's arrival in Tokyo spread, fans flocked to the event venue.

The sheer number of admirers was astounding, with the idol requiring a team of dedicated bodyguards to ensure his safety. Their vigilant protection allowed him to move through the crowd, surrounded by his fans, representing his international stardom.

The star has always been celebrated for his striking looks, and this event was no exception.

Donatella Versace took to her personal Instagram to share a photo of the idol. This act of recognition demonstrates not only Hyunjin's personal success but also the growing influence of K-pop idols in the world of international fashion.

Fans flood the Ginza store venue in Tokyo to catch a glimpse of the Stray Kids member

Hyunjin's whirlwind schedule had previously involved Stray Kids' concert performances in recent times, but he immediately and promptly embraced his role as the ambassador for Versace.

This role, bestowed upon him by Donatello Versace herself, represents the fusion of multiple factors. He was chosen not only for his talent but also for his undeniable impact and, most of all, his visuals.

From head to toe, Hyunjin embodied Versace's signature aesthetic precisely in the form of Gabardine Wool Overshirt, Small Athena Bag, Slim Fit jeans, Medusa Heritage Leather Belt, Greca Portico Boots, Medusa Biggie Leather Necklace and bracelet, Greca Chain Bracelet and Hoop earrings, Medusa chain ring, and Greca ring.

Netizens reacted to his appearance at the event, with several fans in awe of the K-pop idol:

Donatella Versace took her admiration a step further, sharing a photo and a video of the Stray Kids' member on her Instagram, leaving an invitation for the rising star. She stated in the caption:

“Hey Hyunjin! I can't wait to see you star in our holiday campaign on November 6th!”

The Stray Kids star responded to this invitation with humility and excitement. He simply stated:

"I also can't wait to see it."

As he continues to redefine the boundaries of K-pop stardom and his role as a global fashion icon, his journey is one to watch closely.