“She loves him so bad”: Stray Kids' fans like how Versace's CCO has turned her Instagram into a Hyunjin fan account

Donatella Versace caught STAYs attention after they discovered that she turned her Instagram account nearly into a fan account of Stray Kids' Hyunjin. From the choice of words in the captions to dedicating three posts for the K-pop idol, fans were ecstatic to see how good the CCO of Versace was treating the 23-year-old rapper.

Hyunjin made headlines across the world after he was announced as the global brand ambassador for the luxury powerhouse brand Versace about a week ago. Notably, he became the first Korean star to take on Versace's global ambassadorship. Prior to that, he even went viral two months ago in May when he attended Dua Lipa X Versace’s La Vacanza 2023 Fashion show.

0325 LOVESTRAYKIDS ✩ @backsdoor imagine waking up and randomly seeing a video of hyunjin performing maniac being posted by the owner of versace, she loves him so bad pic.twitter.com/WohhH7TEML

Fans react to Donatella Versace posting photos and fancams of Stray Kids’ Hyunjin on her Instagram account

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin recently amped up his group’s popularity after being named as luxury brand Versace’s global ambassador. The 23-year-old K-pop idol had earlier trended for several hours for attending a fashion event of the said brand and even recently at the Lollapalooza Paris when he was styled head-to-toe in Versace.

As STAYs continued gushing over Hyunjin being the first-ever Korean star to become Versace’s ambassador, they noticed that they were not alone. Donatella Versace, the Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of the luxury fashion house, had dedicated several of her posts to the Stray Kids member.

From posting his photos at the La Vacanza 2023 Fashion Show to even fan videos of the 23-year-old rapper at Lollapalooza Paris, many netizens that the CCO was turning her Instagram account into a fan account.

The Versace CCO currently has three posts of Hyunjin on her Instagram feed. The first is a photo dump of the La Vacanza 2023 event where she placed the K-pop idol in the first image. The second post was the same event’s photo but an announcement post of the Stray Kids member officially becoming the brand’s global ambassador. The third and the last post included photos and a video of the rapper dancing to MANIAC at the Lollapalooza Paris 2023.

Seeing nearly three posts dedicated to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin had many fans mentioning Donatella Versace’s love for the K-pop star:

? @goIfIefleur obsessed with the way that donatella versace is literally just slowly becoming a hyunjin fan account

dominika | kjh 🌹 @jjin__ki obsessed with how donatella versace is becoming a hyunjin fan account

0325 LOVESTRAYKIDS ✩ @backsdoor donatella versace posting hyunjin fancams on her instagram is actually so crazy

Meanwhile, after officially releasing the news of Hyunjin joining the luxury brand’s impressive ambassadorship roster, Donatella Versace said in a statement:

“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man."

In other news, Stray Kids will be embarking on a 5-STAR DOME TOUR beginning on August 16 until October 29. In the middle, the group will perform at various events such as the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, the KCON LA 2023, and the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards.