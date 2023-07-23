"Our Versace prince": STAYs go gaga over Stray Kids' Hyunjin's visuals during the group's Lollapalooza headline performance in Paris

Stray Kids' Hyunjin a.k.a Hwang Hyun-jin is known for his impeccable sense of fashion and his recent appearance in a Versace outfit at Lollapalooza Paris left netizens awestruck. Versace's Creative Director, Donatella Versace, announced the 23-year-old idol as the face of the Italian luxury megabrand on July 20, 2023, and called him a "true Versace man."

On July 21, the Stray Kids member donned a custom Versace outfit along with matching accessories for the event, and his looks impressed STAYs (Stray Kids fans) as they called him the "Versace prince."

"Lollapalooza Paris prince" - Fans hail Stray Kids' Hyunjin for his look at the event

Lollapalooza Paris, scheduled to take place from July 21-23, 2023, boasts a roster of famous artists from around the world, including Kendrick Lamar, OneRepublic, Niall Horan, and more. Among them was Stray Kids, who made history as the first K-pop group to headline the festival on July 21, at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp.

The music festival began only a day after Versace made Hwang Hyun-jin their Global Brand Ambassador. The event marked the idol's first appearance as the face of the Italian luxury fashion house. He took the stage in a red and black outfit and was also seen in a smart white shirt, which he paired with a Versace belt. Fans have been gushing about the idol's Lollapalooza looks ever since glimpses of the same surfaced online.

hwangjebi @hjsvvtamin

You have to watch thissss ahhh

Look how Versace Ambassador flirting with Stay during MIROH

Flying kiss, shirt off, heart sign damnnnn



#Hyunjin #현진 #스트레이키즈 #StrayKids

inFrance

#Lollapalooza

#SKZxLOLLAPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/UzYtmRnRPS OMGYou have to watch thissss ahhhLook how Versace Ambassador flirting with Stay during MIROHFlying kiss, shirt off, heart sign damnnnn #StrayKids inFrance

kitkat @kaeseorin



the stage outfit that hj wore from versace

it seems that they made a red one only for him?



the other outfit's shirt and belt also versace

necklaces also versace

earrings also versace

also versace before performing" trending @ #7: "skz hyunjin lollapalooza versace is daebak"the stage outfit that hj wore from versaceit seems that they made a red one only for him?the other outfit's shirt and belt also versacenecklaces also versaceearrings also versacealso versace before performing" pic.twitter.com/x2C0WNHUCT " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/x2C0WNHUCT" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/x2C0WNHUCT" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/x2C0WNHUCT

Donatella Versace spoke about the K-pop phenomenon joining the brand's list of global ambassadors in a post shared on Versace's official Instagram account, stating that the God's Menu singer is ideal for the House because of "his confidence and freedom of expression."

“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man,” Versace wrote.

The young singer replied and said, "Can't wait to experience the artistic synergy with Donatella."

More about Hwang Hyun-jin and Stray Kids

The Stray Kids rapper is now not only the new face of the house's iconic Medusa but is also the first Korean Global Brand Ambassador of Versace. He is currently gearing up to appear in a set of images and videos as a part of the Versace Holiday 2023 campaign set to be held in November, according to WWD.

The K-pop octet, made up of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., will soon take the stage in New York at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 23 this year. They will also hit the road for the 5-STAR Dome Tour and will perform at local concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome on September 30 and October 1.