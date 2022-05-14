Fans go gaga over Stray Kids Hyunjin's new hairstyle and believe it will be the next trend

Record-breaking K-pop boy group Stray Kids has been creating ripples on the internet with their latest extended play, ODDINARY, on March 18, 2022. With groovy and addictive new tracks, each member also stunned fans with their refreshing visuals and boy crush charms, especially K-pop idol Hyunjin.

After effortlessly carrying off a flaming red hair color, the K-pop rapper is back at it again with a new hairstyle. This time he chose to go with a mixture of purple and pink hair color and neck-length hairstyle.

Hyunjin graced his presence at Dispatch’s recent D'FESTA event and surprised fans with his new hair color and haircut. As soon as the singer took off his mask, pictures of him and his charming new visuals went viral on various social media platforms.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin stuns fans with his pixie-colored hairstyle

K-pop boy group Stary Kids is certainly working hard to release their second Japanese mini-album and are gearing up for the next stop on their MANIAC world tour on June 11 in Kobe, Japan. However, new promotions usually call for a change in get-ups and fans are always eager to see what style the members will wear next.

Stray Kids recently attended Dispatch’s D’FESTA event and immediately made an impact with their jaw-dropping visuals. Group member Hyunjin took the spotlight and captured everyone's attention with his new mullet hairstyle with bangs and pixie-colored hair.

Hyunjin’s new hairstyle comes as a surprise to fans as he unexpectedly debuted his look. It’s not uncommon for singers to change their style, as fans can expect a new look for every promotion. However, Hyunjin’s transformation amazed fans as it was his fourth hair color in two weeks.

Naturally, upon seeing his new look, fans of the group known as STAYs couldn’t help but express their excitement on seeing Hyunjin’s handsome and chic hairstyle. Fans are also guessing that the rapper's new look might become a new trend very soon.

¡¿ @jentIelix i know people will be lining up outside the hair salons for this hyunjin deluxe i know people will be lining up outside the hair salons for this hyunjin deluxe https://t.co/SLpnaI0kRf

rai @eyesamericano He is about to start a new hair trend but the thing is, no one does it like Hwang Hyunjin. He is about to start a new hair trend but the thing is, no one does it like Hwang Hyunjin. https://t.co/ZCCWEdm24f

Dari @DaryaLovesHHJ @eyesamericano Goodness gracious!!!!! How is Hwang Hyunjin even real? He looks like piece of fine art. Unbelievable @eyesamericano Goodness gracious!!!!! How is Hwang Hyunjin even real? He looks like piece of fine art. Unbelievable

leaooxi @leaooxi @eyesamericano THE BANGS LOOK SO GOOD ON HIM @eyesamericano THE BANGS LOOK SO GOOD ON HIM

niss @hyunjinurl this hyunjin hair goes down in history books this hyunjin hair goes down in history books https://t.co/IfXY1bcYHG

☻ | MY HUSBAND HAS BANGS 🌸 @hyuner4cha I just woke up to remind everyone that he is the moment. no one can be like him. they can all try but they’ll never have what he has that makes him THE HWANG HYUNJIN I just woke up to remind everyone that he is the moment. no one can be like him. they can all try but they’ll never have what he has that makes him THE HWANG HYUNJIN https://t.co/crYkMitJoO

Ever since debuting, it seems like Stray Kids member Hyunjin has never failed to garner the attention and melt hearts of fans with his outstanding talent, charisma, and of course, his prince-like visuals. Whether he is taking selcas or hanging out with other artists, Hyunjin never fails to make an impact.

Edited by Babylona Bora