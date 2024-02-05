“WHY ARE THEY DOING PICK UP LINES”: Fans hilariously react to Jackson Wang and WayV’s Ten’s flirting skills on Chuang Asia

Jackson Wang and Ten from WayV are currently the talk of the K-pop town as their antics have stirred up a buzz.

Jackson is presently in Thailand for professional commitments. Despite his busy schedule, he continues to entertain fans, this time alongside his fellow judge Ten, on the show "Chuang Asia."

As episode one of the show recently aired, the dynamic and playful camaraderie between these two stars became evident. Their synergy reached new heights as they engaged in some light-hearted flirting with a contestant, unintentionally entering into a playful competition.

Both Jackson Wang and Ten seized the opportunity to showcase their flair for flirting, providing the audience and fans with not only a good laugh but also a delightful display of their bond.

"Jackson might have to take notes," Ten and Jackson Wang show their flirting prowess on Chuang Asia

Chuang Asia, a vibrant song and dance competition variety show catering to the Asian market, is co-organized by WeTV (Chinese production house) and the international production team Red Thailand. For this season, they've enlisted judges from the global K-pop community, featuring NCT WayV's Ten (Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul) and GOT7's Jackson Wang.

In a competition where various Asian girl groups vie for supremacy, a contestant named Jasmine from Thailand became the epicenter of a playful banter between Ten and Jackson. Her introduction turned into a flirtatious moment that immediately caught the judges' attention.

Jasmine cleverly shared that her name was Jasmine, and removing the "jase" from her name leaves "mine." This sparked intrigue among the judges, especially Jackson, who playfully remarked first on this pick-up line. After this, he asked her if she was an employee at a cafe, to which Jasmine said yes. Unfazed, Jasmine continued her flirty banter by cross-questioning Jackson if he likes coffee or not and further saying,

"Because I love you a latte."

This left Jackson initially bewildered, and another judge had to explain the pun. Jasmine wasn't done till this and she went on to deliver another pick-up line, this time directed at Ten:

"My WiFi is 4G, but my heart is for you."

The audience erupted in laughter, anticipating a reaction similar to Jackson's. However, Ten had a surprise up his sleeve, responding with an equally humorous and flirty pick-up line:

"Do you know how many 'YOUs' are in front of 'ME'? Only You."

The audience cheered and laughed, witnessing Jasmine getting flustered, facing away from the camera, and melting away by sitting down on the stage in surprise. Notably, Jackson's reaction was equally entertaining as he got up in a flustered manner after Ten's comment, shyly attempting to control his facial expressions.

The difference between both the stars' reactions was one to behold for the fans, who playfully remarked at Jackson Wang to improve his flirting skills:

This moment became iconic for many fans, showcasing the humorous and mischievous sides of idols like Ten and Jackson Wang. Throughout the show, there were several instances where they displayed their friendship to the world through playful interactions, including singing together, praising contestants, dancing in unison, conversing in Thai, and even engaging with the camera crew.