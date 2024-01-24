"Watch them gaslight": Fans angered following SM Entertainment staff's remark on WayV, addressing them as an unpopular group

On Monday, January 22, WayV released the UnCut behind-the-scenes of their track, On My Youth. The video showcased the member's unedited vocal and rap skills, naturally reeling in several fans to catch a glimpse. However, they were soon disappointed to notice the staff members' alleged disrespectful remarks towards the NCT unit.

In one of the conversations the members had with their staff during the recording of their title track, a staff member expressed that the group should concentrate more on showcasing what people like to watch instead of focusing on their performances, which the members were more interested in.

In addition, they also added that they can do more performance-centric comebacks when the group becomes more popular. This comment left many people angry.

Fans argued that WayV is greatly popular in several aspects of the music industry and called out SM Entertainment for not realizing the same. They expressed dissatisfaction with the staff for allegedly gaslighting the members into thinking they weren't well known because of what they do musically. Fans pointed out that the lack of popularity, if any, was more due to SM's poor promotions and management of the Chinese NCT unit.

Fans angered following SM Entertainment staff's disrespectful remarks about WayV.

In November 2023, WayV released their second studio album, On My Youth, once again stunning netizens with their incredible musical abilities and performance skills. Following the release of their much-awaited comeback on January 22, SM Entertainment rolled out the behind-the-scenes recording of the album's title track.

At the beginning of the video, the members listened to the demo version of their title track, On My Youth, and following the same, they continued to discuss its qualities. The member, Ten, also added that he liked the melody of the song, and the performance of the track can be expected to radiate a similar aesthetic to their previous track, Love Talk.

Given that Ten is a professional dancer with a keen interest in performances, along with WayV themselves being known for their mind-blowing stages, he naturally expressed his interest in performances. However, the staff members' reply to the same displeased several netizens.

"It's true that it's been a while since we're releasing an album. So we think we should work harder to bring out a positive influence. We want the song to be more well-known, but if we only show good performances, "Will the results be better?, "Will the general people like it?", we had these worries," the staff said.

They continued,

"So if that is the case, we guess choosing a song with a good melody that people can sing along to will be a better choice. Once we become more well-known, then we show everyone the performance capability. Wouldn't the synergy be better then?"

Following this, fans were angered at the alleged disrespect raised towards WayV. They expressed that SM Entertainment is aiming to create a narrative where the group's lack of popularity is due to their musical abilities, while on the contrary, it's due to the agency's alleged lack of proper management and promotions for the group.

They noted that the group receives relatively few comebacks and musical releases, and there are no preceding promotions to broaden the group's target demographic or exposure.

Fans further stated that WayV's recent ON MY YOUTH World Tour filled out all seats for China, which surprised the members. While the group does garner a lot of attention and has a huge fanbase, they are discouraged, as per fans, from believing the same due to the staff's remarks and comments towards the members.

Many pointed out that SM Entertainment needs to promote the NCT unit more, as they highlighted how the agency rejected many requests from variety shows, talk shows, and other events to which WayV was invited. Naturally, X and other social media platforms have been inundated with posts that have since called out the agency for their remarks while demanding better actions.