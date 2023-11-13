"This is so cute": Fans love the adorable aegyo battle between WayV's Xiaojun and his dad during the group's On My Youth Showcase Tour

On Sunday, November 12, WayV rolled out its On My Youth Showcase Tour in Guangzhou, China, where the members performed the various tracks from their recently released second album and interacted with the fans gathered there. In addition to the performances, other small activities and events were organized during the showcase concert to entertain the audience further.

One such event was an aegyo (acting cute) battle between the WayV members and the audience. However, everyone immediately broke into loud laughter when Xiaojun had to do an aegyo battle with his dad seated in the crowd. Fans found the entire interaction adorable, and the incident only grew hilariously when Xiaojun's dad won the battle.

WayV Xiaojun's Adorable Aegyo Battle with Dad Steals the Show

Following the release of WayV's second full-length studio album, On My Youth, on November 1, the members have kickstarted the promotions. While some promotions included their appearance in variety shows, interviews, etc., fans were most excited to learn about the On My Youth Showcase Tour.

Soon after the album release, SM Entertainment announced that the group would be rolling out a showcase tour covering four cities in China. While the members have already completed their showcases in two cities, Chengdu and Beijing, on November 5 and November 8, respectively, their second last stop, Guangzhou, on November 12, held several intriguing factors.

While fans enjoyed the entirety of the concert, they couldn't stop talking about the one particular interaction between Xiaojun and his dad. During the aegyo battle segment, when Xiaojun came forward to see who his opponent would be, he immediately fell to his knees when his dad was shown on the screen. The idol immediately showcased that he was prepared for defeat when he said:

Why? He cannot be moved! Even my mom would've been a better choice.

However, Xiaojun started the battle by making a kissy face with a finger poking at his cheek. When it was his dad's turn, he imitated the same aegyo pose of the idol but received a louder cheer from the fans. While fans' heavy cheers and laughter filled the auditorium, netizens also loved the reactions given by the other WayV members.

While Xiaojun himself had his jaw dropped, the other members were jumping and falling while laughing uncontrollably, and fans couldn't stop talking about how iconic and adorable the entire interaction was. Given that both the reactions and cheers favoured Xiaojun's dad, he won the aegyo battle. Fans also fell in love with the idol's dad, from him coming to support his son during the On My Youth Showcase and also enthusiastically engaging in these events.

In other news, with just one more day left in WayV's On My Youth Showcase Tour, which is expected to be rolled out on November 15 in Suzhou, fans eagerly await the events that fall out from the same.