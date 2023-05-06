As of May 5, 2023, WayZennies have brought to the internet's attention an incident that took place during WayV's schedule in Japan. It was revealed that the attendees during their Japan Fan Meeting Event, The First Vision, were trading other NCT units' albums for the group's event-specific items. Upon hearing the same, fans were quite disappointed since it showed great disrespect for both the group and their fans.

They directed their anger specifically towards SM Entertainment, raising concerns about the management's improper management and merchandise products for the group. Fans also point out that it's been over three years since WayV received proper promotions, merchandise production, and group attention in general. Fans have chosen to notify SM Entertainment and the general public about it after a lengthy and patient wait.

Fans spread the word on the disrespectful and improper management of WayV by SM Entertainment

Following the group's fan meeting event, The First Vision, coming to an end, fans were shocked to hear about the incidents that took place behind the event. Given that WayV's merchandise was exchanged and sold due to the low stock presented by SM Entertainment, this greatly angered the fans. Additionally, fans were unhappy to hear other NCT units' albums being exchanged and mishandled this way.

白昼🎭 @staywithwayv



@SMTOWNGLOBAL



#RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER as a Chinese unit but WayV has been forgotten by main market China. And you declined C-variety shows invitation for member. Treat WayV better! @NCT_OFFICIAL_JP @WAYV_OFFICIAL @NCTSMTOWN as a Chinese unit but WayV has been forgotten by main market China. And you declined C-variety shows invitation for member. Treat WayV better!@SMTOWNGLOBAL @NCT_OFFICIAL_JP @WAYV_OFFICIAL @NCTSMTOWN #RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER https://t.co/XmiAk0YTBw

L 🌑 @willowarchives



#RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER if you really wanted our money you could've just restocked take off and phantom but no you really want to rub it in our faces that you only see 6v as accessories to make your korean units look better. if you really wanted our money you could've just restocked take off and phantom but no you really want to rub it in our faces that you only see 6v as accessories to make your korean units look better. #RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER https://t.co/VaxaQTA5K4

ven @kunivcrse



@SMTOWNGLOBAL



#RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER "it's just sm thing" doesn't make it the right thing to do. you guys are just making excuses for that damn company like you always do. @NCT_OFFICIAL_JP @WAYV_OFFICIAL @NCTSMTOWN "it's just sm thing" doesn't make it the right thing to do. you guys are just making excuses for that damn company like you always do. @SMTOWNGLOBAL @NCT_OFFICIAL_JP @WAYV_OFFICIAL @NCTSMTOWN#RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER https://t.co/MQWRHLfaFN

After learning the disappointing news, fans were determined to bring it to everyone's attention—especially the agency—so that they could better manage the group's promotions and treat them with respect moving forward. To accomplish the same, fans have created a poster expressing their views and feelings while demanding appropriate actions from the agency.

Here's what their statement reads:

It has come to out attention that there are albums from other units being sold in WayV's first solo event in Japan in exchange for the group's merchandise. We are extremely displeased with this news as it shows no respect to the group and their fans. We are calling out the incompetency of the management by mismanaging and mistreating them as a proper group with no proper promotions for three years and merchandise selling.

They closed their statement with the following:

We will not let this disrespect slide, not anymore. All these years the group has been and is still the subject of disrespect from the company. We demand SM (Entertainment) to do better. We demand respect. We demand proper promotions.

To get the most and best attention from fans all around the world, fans have been translating the above statement into their own languages. Their efforts reflect the weight of the issue and their utter need for their idols to be treated better. Their concerns have been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms along with hashtags such as RESPECTWAYZENNIES, REDFORWAYV, SMTREATWAYVBETTER, etc.

🌸 @vousmevoyez_aki



@SMTOWNGLOBAL

@NCT_OFFICIAL_JP

@WAYV_OFFICIAL

@NCTSMTOWN



#RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER Been here for ten since t7s and I just want him & his unit to get what they deserve. Stop using them & treat them like they deserve this kind of treatment!!@WAYV_OFFICIAL@NCTSMTOWN Been here for ten since t7s and I just want him & his unit to get what they deserve. Stop using them & treat them like they deserve this kind of treatment!!@SMTOWNGLOBAL@NCT_OFFICIAL_JP@[email protected]#RESPECTWAYV #REDFORWAYV #RESPECTWAYZENNIES #SMTREATWAYVBETTER https://t.co/tctIjhz8EC

🌸 @vousmevoyez_aki



@SMTOWNGLOBAL

@NCT_OFFICIAL_JP

@WAYV_OFFICIAL

@NCTSMTOWN



As they continue to spread the news across the internet, fans hope to meet a relevant end to the ongoing issue and have SM Entertainment take proper action against their poor management with the group.

