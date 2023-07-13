EXCLUSIVE: Thai-based music group DAYNIM dishes on their hit single Glossy Lips and the rise of Thai pop culture in the world

The opportunity to speak to the Thai-based music group DAYNIM was both surprising and intriguing. Quickly rising as one of the best bands to watch out for, the Bangkok-based music group dabbles in R&B, Hip-hop, and Pop music. The four-member group, consisting of members Pleng (Watsaya Takkapaijit), Soe (Siriwatchara Khanom), and brothers Get (Sirayu Lerstsongkram) and Kan (Nattapat Lerstsongkram), has captivated audiences with their latest single Glossy Lips from their second album, PSSST!

Glossy Lips is a unique blend of coming-of-age meets Sci-Fi and fantasy, characterized by a heady mix of new-age Hip-Hop, terrific beats, and an invigorating synth bass line, aided by the quirky and innovative visuals of the music video.

The frisky single is an interesting and unforgettable first introduction to the group's versatile and ever-evolving artistry and discography. With their genre-bending and genre-blending agenda, combined with an eclectic taste in music and a solid understanding of what is in the moment versus what is for the ages, the quartet is here to solidify their status in the Thai as well as global music scene.

In an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, DAYNIM dishes on their magnetic new single Glossy Lips, how Netflix’s S*x Education served as an inspiration, and their thoughts on the rapid rise of Thai pop culture in the world.

DAYNIM reveals their musical idols and the desire to meet their Indian fans

Q) Hello DAYNIM! Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with us. Hope you are doing well.

DAYNIM: Hi Sportskeeda people! We are a band called DAYNIM. Thank you so much for having us today.

Q) For our readers’ benefit, tell us more about how the band was formed and your official positions in the group.

DAYNIM: We are college friends and DAYNIM was born in 2019 after our graduation. Here we have Pleng on vocal and keyboard, Soe on vocals and guitar, Get on bass and synth bass, and Kan on drums and vocals.

Q) Congratulations on the release of your latest single Glossy Lips. How did the song come to fruition? Take us through the creative process of making the album.

DAYNIM: Thank you so much! This track is certainly a challenging yet the most fun one to create and play live. The scenario in the song imitated any classic dressing-up-for-a-party scene. This was just a part of a whole movie plot album PSSST! which was inspired by a Netflix original series S*x Education. Some of the characters were borrowed and put in the tracks. That’s why we have all the fun, heartwarming, and drama from the beginning to the end. We invite you to walk through the stories for the whole kind of fun.

Q) Glossy Lips aims to transport listeners to their high school days. What were your high school days like? Did any specific incident inspire this song?

DAYNIM: We can say that our high schools were all about getting ready for university. Nothing much happened since we all came from different cities in Thailand. Movies and series have inspired us with our imagination for our music videos.

Q) The music video is really innovative and creative. Did you take any specific references for the whacky Sci-Fi visuals, a film or TV show perhaps?

DAYNIM: The video was made by our friend at YEEZAA music label. He told Glossy Lips in his own way by using lipsticks, UFOs and aliens as main characters. Obviously, this was a combination of all sorts of sci-fi movies and shows in general.

Q) What is DAYNIM’s motto for the future and how do you aim to separate your musical identity from the plethora of bands at the moment?

DAYNIM: To keep the fun alive and to mix what the four of us are passionate about. We hope this would be enough to separate us from other bands.

Q) Who are your musical idols (Thai or International) and who would you love to collaborate with in future?

DAYNIM: Our idols are Doja Cat, Daniel Caesar, Tom Misch, and so many more. We would love to collab with them all (despite how big they are at the moment).

Q) Thai pop culture and artists are having their shining moment under the sun. What does this mean to you and where do you see Thai pop culture stand in the next coming years?

DAYNIM: Thai pop is certainly on the rise. Many artists have been widely discovered as well as DAYNIM. This is also a great opportunity for Thai indie music. We can see many bands that have been exposed internationally this year.

Q) Indian fans have really taken a strong liking to Thai artists in recent years with artists like BLACKPINK’s Lisa or the Kinn Porsche stars visiting India recently. Are you familiar with Indian music or content and how do you see the cultural ties flourish between the two nations?

DAYNIM: We are not quite familiar with the Indian music scene but seeing that there are some Thai artists being known is a great sign. Hopefully, we get to share music cultures in the future.

Q) A lot of Indian fans might not be too familiar with Thai music. Can you share some of your favorite Thai musicians/songs everyone should listen to?

DAYNIM: We recommend you listen to Chucky Factory Land, Ford Trio, and Varis.

Q) What are your goals for 2023? Anything, in particular, your fans can look forward to?

DAYNIM: We will be on a Taiwan tour soon. We hope to reach out more internationally this year.

Q) Finally, do you guys have any plans to visit India in the near future and any message for your Indian fans?

DAYNIM: We would love to visit India one day. Thank you for supporting us so far.

More about DAYNIM

The talented four-member group debuted on August 5, 2019, with the digital single Would You. The name of their group is inspired by the English word "Denim" from Daniel Caesar's song Japanese Denim, who is also one of their biggest musical idols. Between 2019 and 2023, they released 14 singles, one special single, Baby (Acoustic version), and two albums.

Additionally, they have also been featured in Thai band quicksand bed's round n round, Nigerian pop singer Sir Bastien's Home with You, and Salondio’s special project Salon.i.do with their fellow artists PETITE and BLUEVARY.

Disclaimer: The interview is edited for Grammar and clarity purposes

