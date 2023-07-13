Women's Tri-Series 2023: Updated standings after Scotland Women vs Thailand Women, Match 4

Scotland Women took on Thailand Women in a crucial encounter on July 13 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. This was the fourth match of the Women’s Tri-Series. Following the conclusion of the 4th T20I match, the league is wide open again as a dominant Thailand side slipped below in the rankings.

Thailand Women suffered yet another embarrassing defeat this time at the hands of Scotland Women, which has seen them go down in the rankings. With two successive defeats, Thailand Women are at the second spot with a slightly degraded NRR of 0.401. Meanwhile, Scotland Women have made a remarkable 360-degree turn after being decimated in the opening match of the series.

The team is now on track after registering two consecutive victories. They have now dethrown Thailand Women from the top and currently claim the top spot in the points table. Following today’s win, they also better their NRR marginally to -0.531 and have improved their chances of claiming the title.

They remain at the top and would take on Netherlands Women in their next encounter on July 14. Whereas, Scotland will play their final match of the series against the Dutch on July 15.

Scotland’s victory in today’s fixture has thrown the series wide open and it could still be anyone’s trophy still. Either way, entertainment is surely on the cards as we progress to the business end of the series.

Thailand Women bow down to Scotland Women

Batting first, Thailand put on a decent total of 102/6 on the board. Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Suwanan Khiaoto nurtured a healthy 52-run stand for the opening wicket.

Hannah Rainey provided the first breakthrough and later her partner in crime, Kathryn Bryce also joined the party. The Thailand Women innings did slow down a fraction after the removal of their openers. Naruemol Chaiwai (14 off 16) and Phannita Maya (19* off 14) put on some decent runs at the back end of the innings for the Thailand side.

Scotland Women bowlers featuring the likes of Kathryn Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood were the pick of the bowlers returning impressive figures of 3/21 and 2/21 respectively. While the wicket had something for the bowlers, the Thailand Women bowlers failed to apply themselves on this track. Scotland were jolted by an early wicket thanks to Chanida Sutthiruang who bowled a brilliant first over to squeeze the life out of Alisa Lister.

However, this did not deter Scotland one bit as Darcey Carter and Kathryn Bryce put on a steady 20-run stand to steady the ship. Following the loss of Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce got into the act and stitched a match-defining 57-run stand for the third wicket to virtually take the game away from Thailand Women.

The Thai bowlers did strike back in the back end of the innings but it was already too late by then. Scotland Women were in full control of the chase and eventually got to their required target in the end with 14 balls to spare.

