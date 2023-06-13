Daniel Caesar 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Daniel Caesar has announced a new leg of his Superpowers world tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 29 to October 19, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The North American tour is the second leg of the singer's world tour, with an Asian leg set to precede it in July 2023.

The singer announced the tour, which will include Montell Fish and Omar Apollo, among others, in a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on June 14, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons must sign up for the singer's newsletter at https://www.danielcaesar.com/newsletter/ in order to gain access to the presale.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. To note, ticket prices have not been announced, but they will be able from https://www.danielcaesar.com/tour/.

Omar Apollo, Charlotte Day Wilson to join Daniel Caesar on tour

During his North American tour, Daniel Caesar will be joined by a number of well-known and emerging musicians, including Indiana-based singer-songwriter Omar Apollo.

Apollo is best known for his debut studio album, Ivory, which was released on April 8, 2022. The album peaked at number 74 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Apollo will be accompanied by blues vocalist Montell Fish, who performed at the Something in the Water music festival in June 2022.

After Apollo and Fish, Daniel Caesar will be accompanied by Tiffany Majette, better known by her stage name Orion Sun. Alongside Sun will be veteran record producer Flying Lotus, best known for his fifth studio album, You're Dead!

Following Sun and Lotus, singer-songwriter Moses Sumney will join the tour. The singer is best known for his second studio album, Græ, which was released on May 15, 2020. The album peaked at number 44 on the Portuguese album chart.

Alongside Sumney will be R&B singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, who is best known for her debut album Alpha, released on July 9, 2021. Wilson will be accompanied by the Canadian instrumental band, BadBadNotGood.

The full list of dates and venues for the Daniel Caesar North American tour is given below:

August 29, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

August 30, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

August 31, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Centre

September 2, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Eagles Ballroom

September 3, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

September 5, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

September 7, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 9, 2023 – Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheatre

September 10, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

September 12, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

September 13, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheatre

September 14, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom

September 16, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

September 17, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

September 20, 2023 – San Diego, California at Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park

September 21, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

September 23, 2023 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl

September 24, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

September 26, 2023 – Berkeley, California at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

September 28, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theatre of the Clouds

September 29, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theatre

September 30, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Pacific Coliseum

October 3, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

October 5, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

October 6, 2023 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre

October 7, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

October 10, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

October 12, 2023 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

October 13, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 15, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

October 16, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 17, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

October 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

More about Daniel Caesar and his career

Daniel Caesar, born Ashton Dumar Norwill Simmonds, is a member of the Bajan diaspora by way of his mother, and Jamaican diaspora by way of his father. The singer was raised in a religious household by his father in Oshawa, Canada.

Daniel Caesar has built a reputation for collaborations over the course of his career. The singer has collaborated with artists such as Justine Bieber and H.E.R., with the latter collaboration netting Caesar the prestigious Best R&B Performance award at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Daniel Caesar is best known for his second studio album, Case Study 01. Released on June 28, 2019, the album peaked at number 6 on the Canadian album chart.

