Omar Apollo Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 North American tour. The 23-city tour, dubbed the Prototype tour, will begin on October 21 in San Diego and run through November, concluding in Toronto at History. On the Prototype Tour, Apollo will be joined by R&B singer Ravyn Lenae. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday, August 12 via Ticketmaster.

Omar Apollo is scheduled to release the deluxe edition of his latest album, Ivory, later this month. The singer recently released singles, including Archetype and Highlight.

Omar Apollo 2022 Tour Dates

The following are the concert dates:

October 21 — San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 22 — Tucson, AZ at 191 Toole

October 25 — Tulsa, OK at Cain’s Ballroom

October 26 — Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall

October 27 — San Antonio, TX at Aztec Theatre

October 29 — Boulder, CO at Boulder Theater

November 01 — Los Angeles, CA at The Greek Theater

November 02 — San Jose, CA at San Jose Civic

November 03 — Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

November 05 — Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

November 08 — St. Paul, MN at Palace Theatre

November 10 — St. Louis, MO at The Pageant

November 11 — Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 13 — Richmond, VA at The National

November 15 — Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

November 17 — Washington, D.C. at The Anthem

November 18 — Norfolk, VA at The NorVa

November 19 — Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore

November 20 — Raleigh, NC at The Ritz

November 22 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

November 26 — Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre

November 29 — Toronto, ON at HISTORY

More about Omar Apollo and his album Ivory

Omar Apollo mostly experiments with alternative music that is described as alternative R&B pop, along with elements of latin music, trap music, and funk. On April 8, 2022, Warner Records released the artist's album Ivory. Five singles—Go Away, Bad Life, Invincible, Killing Me, and Tamagotchi—were released to promote the album. The deluxe edition of the album includes five extra songs. The musician wasn't satisfied with the album's initial version and rewrote his debut album.

In a statement, Omar Apollo said,

"I had this feeling that I didn't want to promote or tour this music. I wasn't excited about it. It was good music — it wasn't bad music, but it didn't feel like me".

In November 2021, he started the rewriting process and released the lead single of the album, Go Away, which was featured on The Tonight Show. The second single from the album, titled Bad Life, was released on November 3, 2021 and featured Kali Uchis. The third single from the album was released on November 3, 2021 and was titled Invincible. The following singles, Killing Me and Tamagotchi, were released in March. Last month, the new single from the album Archetype was released as one of the additional tracks from the album's deluxe edition.

