Omar Apollo Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 North American tour. The 23-city tour, dubbed the Prototype tour, will begin on October 21 in San Diego and run through November, concluding in Toronto at History. On the Prototype Tour, Apollo will be joined by R&B singer Ravyn Lenae. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday, August 12 via Ticketmaster.
Omar Apollo is scheduled to release the deluxe edition of his latest album, Ivory, later this month. The singer recently released singles, including Archetype and Highlight.
Omar Apollo 2022 Tour Dates
The following are the concert dates:
October 21 — San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 22 — Tucson, AZ at 191 Toole
October 25 — Tulsa, OK at Cain’s Ballroom
October 26 — Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall
October 27 — San Antonio, TX at Aztec Theatre
October 29 — Boulder, CO at Boulder Theater
November 01 — Los Angeles, CA at The Greek Theater
November 02 — San Jose, CA at San Jose Civic
November 03 — Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
November 05 — Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
November 08 — St. Paul, MN at Palace Theatre
November 10 — St. Louis, MO at The Pageant
November 11 — Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November 13 — Richmond, VA at The National
November 15 — Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
November 17 — Washington, D.C. at The Anthem
November 18 — Norfolk, VA at The NorVa
November 19 — Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore
November 20 — Raleigh, NC at The Ritz
November 22 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
November 26 — Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre
November 29 — Toronto, ON at HISTORY
More about Omar Apollo and his album Ivory
Omar Apollo mostly experiments with alternative music that is described as alternative R&B pop, along with elements of latin music, trap music, and funk. On April 8, 2022, Warner Records released the artist's album Ivory. Five singles—Go Away, Bad Life, Invincible, Killing Me, and Tamagotchi—were released to promote the album. The deluxe edition of the album includes five extra songs. The musician wasn't satisfied with the album's initial version and rewrote his debut album.
In a statement, Omar Apollo said,
"I had this feeling that I didn't want to promote or tour this music. I wasn't excited about it. It was good music — it wasn't bad music, but it didn't feel like me".
In November 2021, he started the rewriting process and released the lead single of the album, Go Away, which was featured on The Tonight Show. The second single from the album, titled Bad Life, was released on November 3, 2021 and featured Kali Uchis. The third single from the album was released on November 3, 2021 and was titled Invincible. The following singles, Killing Me and Tamagotchi, were released in March. Last month, the new single from the album Archetype was released as one of the additional tracks from the album's deluxe edition.