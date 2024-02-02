"I don't even feel bad for them": GOT7's Yugyeom claps back at haters during his recent radio interview at the Draw @ndrew Greenroom Talk show

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, GOT7's Yugyeom appeared on the Draw @ndrew Greenroom Talk show to promote his first full-length album, TRUST ME. While on the show, the host asked the idol about the prevalent hate in the industry from netizens.

The host stated that no matter how cheerful a person is, when they are brought to the public eye, hate comments and criticism naturally follow. He asked Yugyeom about his thoughts on the same and how he deals with the hate.

To this, GOT7's Yugyeom replied that it often differs from person to person in how they deal with or perceive hate. However, he stated that he isn't bothered about it much, and he doesn't let it affect him in the slightest. The idol said:

"I don't even feel bad for them or anything. I just don't care."

GOT7's Yugyeom dishes about hate comments in his recent interview at Draw @ndrew Greenroom Talk

In promotion of his upcoming first full-length album release, the idol has begun to attend variety show events and interviews. One of his initial appearances was on the radio show Draw @ndrew Greenroom Talk, a program that revolves around K-pop idols unrestrictedly talking about topics that are often avoided by celebrities. The host of the show asked Yugyeom about the hate that's prevalent in the industry.

While they talked about the diverse aspects of the industry, such as the idol releasing his own music, production, etc., they naturally landed on one of the most ruling topics of fame. There's no doubt that GOT7's Yugyeom has showcased his consistently positive and optimistic side to his fans on multiple occasions. However, given that hate comments are unavoidable, the host asked the idol about the same.

"Earlier, you mentioned that you're a positive person, but no matter how positive you are, if you're in the public eye, you're bound to face hate comments."

To which the GOT7 singer replied,

"I guess it depends on the person, but I don't care about it at all. Even if I see hate comments, it doesn't affect me. I don't really think about those people. I don't even feel bad for them or anything, I just don't care. It might be hard for a lot of people to think that way but this person doesn't really mean anything in my life. Because they're not important me, i feel that there's no reason for me to think about them. If other people facing this think this way, it might help too."

Fans loved and appreciated the idol for his wise perspective. Also, given that the idol gave out advice to netizens on how to ignore and get past the negativity on the internet, fans not only thanked him but also respected his healthy mindset.

On the other hand, fans have also been enthusiastically streaming the GOT7 singer's latest pre-release track, LA SOL MI, which was released on January 31 at 6 p.m. KST. Yugyeom will be releasing his first solo full-length album, TRUST ME, on February 21 at 6 p.m. KST.