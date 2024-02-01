On January 31, 2024, GOT7's Yugyeom unveiled the cover design and tracklist for his upcoming debut album Trust Me sparking online debate as fans noted alleged similarities between the idol's album design and BTS' j-hope's Jack in the Box album.

J-hope released his studio album, Jack in the Box on July 15, 2022, through Big Hit Music featuring ten tracks with MORE as the leading track. Upon Yugyeom's album cover reveal fans quickly began accusing him of copying j-hope's album.

However, some fans disagreed stating that the concepts of the two albums are quite distinct sparking a heated online debate.

Fans who think the GOT7 member has allegedly copied the j-hope's album Jack in the Box believe that he copied the entire concept of the idol and only changed the color. The user stated:

Fans debate whether the GOT7's Yugyeom's Trust Me album cover design is similar to j-hope's Jack in the Box's album cover

Yugyeom's Trust Me cover design features a green color scheme with black fonts. The idol is depicted in a brown-red outfit, waving and surrounded by a green cushion-type atmosphere. He wears a cat ears/jester hat, a suit, and black shoes making a bold color choice.

In comparison, BTS' j-hope's Jack in the Box album cover also showcases the idol in a white and black suit accompanied by a cat ears/jester hat, a suit, and black shoes with a bold color palette.

ARMYs accused Yugyeom's label of plagiarism alleging a copy of j-hope's Jack in the Box album cover designs. Ahgase (GOT7 fandom) countered claiming no similarity and attributing accusations to the shared hat design.

The heated online debate continues as fans defend their respective idols. Meanwhile, BTS' j-hope's fans lament a perceived decline in creativity within the K-pop industry during the idol's military service suggesting a resort to copying past achievements.

Fans debate as they find alleged similarities between Yugyoem’s Trust Me and BTS’ j- hope’s Jack in the Box album cover designs:

GOT7's Yugyeon has released the tracklist of his album Trust Me featuring fourteen songs, including LA SOL M, Shining, Be Alright featuring Punchnello, Just 1 Minute, Steppin', My Her Is, LOLO, WUH, Ponytail featuring Sik-K, Dance, Hugging Your Waist, Say Nothing featuring Lee Hi, Oohyayaya, and Summer Blues.

Yugyeon's much-anticipated and controversial album Trust Me is scheduled for release on February 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, BTS' j-hope enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and was the second member of the group to serve his country. The idol is expected to return in 2025 after serving his country over a period of 18 months.