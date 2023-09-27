GOT7’s Yugyeom 2023 Europe tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

K-pop fans in Europe have a reason to celebrate as Yugyeom, a member of the beloved boyband GOT7, has announced his eagerly awaited solo tour of Europe. Yugyeom is known for his talent and charismatic stage presence. The tour will kick off on November 1 at the prestigious Bataclan in the heart of Paris, France.

Fans across Europe will witness Yugyeom's incredible artistry as he graces the stage in select cities. Following his grand opening in Paris, the K-pop sensation will continue his musical tour with one concert each in the United Kingdom and Spain, showcasing his versatility and appeal on a global scale.

Germany, in particular, is in for a treat as the artist will perform not one but two electrifying shows in the country. These concerts are expected to celebrate music and culture, bringing his German fans together.

Tickets to the 2023 tour of Europe will go on sale October 6 at 7 pm KST via his official website. Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Yugyeom's tour will begin in Paris and end in Frankfurt

Yugyeom will kick off his tour with his Paris concert, scheduled for November 1, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his brief tour with a final show in Frankfurt on November 10, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 01, 2023: Paris, France, Bataclan

November 02, 2023: London, United Kingdom, Troxy

November 04, 2023: Berlin, Germany, Huxleys Neue Welt

November 07, 2023: Madrid, Spain, Sala Black Box

November 10, 2023: Frankfurt, Germany, ZOOM

More about Yugyeom of GOT7

Yugyeom is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter who has made a significant impact in the K-pop industry. Born November 17, 1997, in Seoul, South Korea, his journey to stardom is a remarkable tale of passion and dedication to his craft.

His early exposure to musical instruments fueled his interest in the arts, but dancing captured his heart. Inspired by iconic acts like Big Bang and J.Y. Park, he showcased his dance moves during school talent shows. His talent and dedication led him to join the Body & Soul dance crew, where he further honed his skills and even won recognition in dance competitions.

In 2011, his audition for JYP Entertainment opened the doors to his career. He officially debuted in 2014 as a member of GOT7, showcasing his dancing prowess and contributing to the group's songwriting. His journey continues as he explores solo endeavors, solidifying his status as a rising star in K-pop.

GOT7 left their company, JYP, in January 2021. However, the members are still good friends and promise fans that GOT7 will always be together amid their solo careers. The group solidified their promise with their post-JYP releases Encore and Nanana.