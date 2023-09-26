Cody Johnson 2024 The Leather Tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Cody Johnson, widely recognized as one of the brightest stars in modern country music, is ready to hit the road in 2024 with an electrifying tour that has fans buzzing with excitement. The tour, named The Leather Tour, is set to kick off on January 19, 2024, in Sacramento, California, marking the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey.

The Leather Tour is in support of Cody Johnson's upcoming deluxe album, Leather. Scheduled for release on November 3, the album is already generating considerable anticipation within the country music community. With its release, fans can expect a collection of soulful and heartfelt songs.

In addition, the tour will also feature special guests Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael. Cody Johnson will take the tour to major cities and beloved venues across America, offering fans from coast to coast the opportunity to experience his incredible talent live on stage in major cities such as San Diego, Nashville, and a host of other iconic cities.

The presale for the tour will go on sale on October 3, 2023, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster. Three days later, the general sale will go on sale on October 6, 2023, at 10 am local time via his official website, www.codyjohnsonmusic.com. Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with the tour.

Cody Johnson's tour will begin in Sacramento and end in Ft. Loramie

Cody Johnson will kick off his tour with his Sacramento concert, scheduled for January 19, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his brief tour with a final show in Ft. Loramie on July 11, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

January 19, 2024 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

January 20, 2024 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center

January 26, 2024 — San Diego, Calif. — Pechanga Arena

January 27, 2024 — Glendale, Ariz. — Desert Diamond Arena

February 2, 2024 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

February 9, 2024 — Wichita, Kan. — Intrust Bank Arena

February 10, 2024 — N. Little Rock, Ark. — Simmons Bank Arena

February 16, 2024 — Sunrise, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena

February 17, 2024 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 16, 2024 — Birmingham, Ala. — Legacy Arena at BJCC

June 1, 2024 — Panama City Beach, Fla. — Gulf Coast Jam

June 14, 2024 — N. Lawrence, Ohio — The Country Fest

July 11, 2024 — Ft. Loramie, Ohio — Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lakes

Cody Daniel Johnson is an American singer-songwriter in the country music genre. He independently launched six albums, one of which, Gotta Be Me, made an impressive debut at the second spot on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Subsequently, in January 2019, he released his inaugural major-label album titled Ain't Nothin' to It. He followed up with his second major-label album, Human: The Double Album, in October 2021.