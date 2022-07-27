What is a Steelpan? Google Doodle celebrates musical instrument

Tuesday's Google Doodle honors the steelpan, the national instrument of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The steelpan is a 55-gallon steel freight drum-based percussion instrument, which was invented in the 20th century, but its history dates back to the 1700's.

The video doodle is illustrated by Trinidad and Tobago-based artist Nicholas Huggins. Google is celebrating the steelpan on July 26th as it coincides with the 71st anniversary of the Trinidad All-Steel Pan Percussion Orchestra (TASPO) performance at the Festival of Britain, where the steelpan was introduced to the world.

The video outlines the history of the steelpan. Innovators and pioneers such as Ellie Mannette, Winston “Spree” Simon, Anthony Williams, and Bertie Marshall were also mentioned. The video stated:

"The steelpan is now the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago, and is a source of great pride and true resilience for its citizens. Steelpans are now enjoyed in concert calls like Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and more. Whether in the UK or Japan, Senegal or the States, the steelpan is an internationally recognized instrument that reminds listeners of its island origins."

The clip also celebrates the culture of Trinidad and Tobago, where people are seen playing steelpan in groups. According to the Doodles Archive, the steelpan was a staple during Carnival and Canboulay, the annual harvest festivals celebrated in Trinidad, and is still used in contemporary music.

Colonists brought enslaved Africans to Trinidad in the West Indies, where they brought their tradition of drumming along with them, which soon became a part of the country's culture. After slavery was abolished in 1834, Trinidadians participated in Trinidadian Carnival celebrations with their drums.

However, as per Google Arts and Culture, African-descended percussive performances were banned by the British government in the 1800's, fearing that "the drumming would be used to send messages that would inspire rebellion." Protests and demonstrations were held, which facilitated improvements in the instrument.

The first instrument developed in the evolution of steelpans was the tamboo bamboo. Tamboo bamboo bands consist of bamboos of different lengths, so that different pitches can be obtained. Improvisations also led to the development of percussion instruments from metal objects such as car parts, dustbins, oil drums, and spoons, plates, and biscuit tins.

After World War 2, pannists—what steelpan players are known as—started to use 55-gallon oil drums discarded by oil refineries. Over the course of years, steelpan players experimented with the gallons and discovered that raised areas produced different sounds than those from flat areas.

According to Culture Mix, steelpans were first seen on the television show "Bal Creole" on BBC Television in June 1950. In 1951,The Trinidad All Steel Percussion Orchestra (TASPO) was invited to play on the Southbank in London as part of the Festival of Britain. This was the first time the instrument was exposed to the British public.

The relevance of the steelpan in present times

In 1992, the steelpan was declared as the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago. The instrument is now seen in concert halls around the world, such as Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center, among others. Whether it be Britain or Korea, the steelpan is a globally recognised and beloved instrument today.

