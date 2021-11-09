"Why does he keep trying out to be a slave?" - Comedian rips Colin Kaepernick for slavery jibe

Colin Kaepernick is easily one of the most polarizing figures in professional sports history. He is back making headlines, this time because of a new Netflix series titled Colin in Black & White.

On the show, Kaepernick makes a comparison between the NFL Draft process and slavery in a controversial statement that has garnered both support and criticism. The imagery even shows shackled individuals to drive home the point.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” said Kaepernick. “Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

One conservative comedian and media personality, Chad Prather, offered his take on Kaepernick.

Chad Prather @WatchChad If the NFL is a modern slave owner why does Colin Kaepernick keep trying out to be a slave? If the NFL is a modern slave owner why does Colin Kaepernick keep trying out to be a slave?

Prather's comments seem to point toward the idea that Kaepernick made the statement at a time when he is still actively trying to return to the NFL.

Kaepernick's comments about slavery are a bit more complex and are explained more in-depth in the show. What Prather said was the most basic criticism to a larger point.

Yet there is a point to be made about Kaepernick calling out the league while still hoping to make a return. At this point, he may have accepted the fact an NFL team will no longer give him a shot. He just turned 34 years old and has not played in the league since 2016. That right there is a built-in excuse for teams to avoid the quarterback.

If he decides to go after the NFL it makes sense. It is also fair to see the irony in his situation of profiting off the criticism of the league. This is a unique situation and one where it is hard to see who is right at times.

Kaepernick has become bigger than football and the fact he has a show on Netflix proves that point. He has made the transition from NFL player to activist and that may be where he can make his largest impact. Kaepernick also has endorsement deals, so he seems to be making a nice living.

No matter what he says, there is a contingent of people ready to call out everything he has to say, whether it be controversial or not. Kaepernick has reached that polarizing level and that won't change anytime soon.

It is almost hard to believe that no NFL team gave Kaepernick a shot to play following the 2016 season. At the same time, his recent comments are going to raise eyebrows.

