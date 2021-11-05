"This guy is a scam artist" - Clay Travis calls out Colin Kaepernick for his comments in new Netflix series 

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still out of the league. For whatever reason, NFL teams do not see him as a viable player anymore.

The 34-year-old has a new Netflix show called Colin in Black & White. The basis of the show is to give an insight into his life from his young high school days all the way through his NFL career and now to an activist.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7



Truly grateful for you being on this journey with me.



What have been your favorite scenes and messages from the show? Thank you to everyone who has tuned into #ColinInBlackAndWhite The show has made it to the @netflix US top 10 in the first 48 hrs because of you.Truly grateful for you being on this journey with me.What have been your favorite scenes and messages from the show? Thank you to everyone who has tuned into #ColinInBlackAndWhite The show has made it to the @netflix US top 10 in the first 48 hrs because of you. Truly grateful for you being on this journey with me. What have been your favorite scenes and messages from the show? https://t.co/Ra5kuRmiz6

As expected, some have not seen eye-to-eye with Kaepernick in his show in which he compared the NFL draft process and the following training camp to slavery.

Outkick.com founder Clay Travis made his feelings about Kaepernick's comments known, and to say Travis fired back with authority would be an understatement.

"Even the people who defend Colin Kaepernick are starting to wonder what in the world has happened to this dude's brain?" Travis said on his show "Outkick the Show with Clay Travis".

"It is totally broken," Travis continued. "This is an organized written documentary with a script. This is not like some college lecture, where people are just talking off the cuff and sitting around coming up with Mad Libs racism edition.

"Even people who are defending Colin Kaepernick are looking around like, man, you are an imbecile, and anyone at this point who defended Colin Kaepernick has to feel like they were used, because this guy is a scam artist."

The whole Colin Kaepernick situation is not going away anytime soon, but the comments that Kaepernick has made in his Netflix special have definitely rubbed Clay Travis the wrong way.

Kaepernick's NFL career

Kaepernick spent only six years in the NFL, all with San Francisco, and led them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 in which he ultimately lost to Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Kaepernick spent half a decade crying that NFL teams wouldn’t give him a shot and now he’s decided that actually being an NFL player is like being a slave.



This dude is the most obvious and shameless con artist in modern American history.



Kaepernick spent half a decade crying that NFL teams wouldn’t give him a shot and now he’s decided that actually being an NFL player is like being a slave.This dude is the most obvious and shameless con artist in modern American history. https://t.co/2Dd0gp7VKK

Kaepernick then followed that up with a superb season in 2013, leading the 49ers to a 12-4 record and throwing 21 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He led the franchise to the Conference Championship, where they fell to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a 23-17 game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Whether or not Kaepernick returns to the NFL remains to be seen, but after his latest comments, it seems highly unlikely.

Edited by Piyush Bisht