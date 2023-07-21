"THIS IS NOT A DRILL": Fans ecstatic as GOT7's Yugyeom announces comeback single featuring Lee Hi

GOT7's Yugyeom, aka Kim Yu-gyeom, is about to make his much-anticipated comeback, and as exciting as that sounds, the idol took the mirth a step further by announcing that his new track, Say Nothing, will feature the top-tier South Korean vocalist, Lee Hi.

The GOT7 idol is coming back to his fans after six months, following his last release Ponytail (feat. Sik-K). The new digital album is titled LOLO and is all set to drop on July 24, at 6:00 pm KST, as revealed by his label AOMG on July 21.

Fans of both artists have been animated since the news came out, as Yugyeom and Lee Hi are known in the industry for their powerful vocals.

Both Lee Hi and Yugyeom hail from the same label AOMG and it is well known to both fandoms that the duo have been friends for a good amount of time, making their first-ever artistic union even more welcome. LOLO will contain two singles, the titular title track and Say Nothing featuring the BREATHE singer.

The image and video teasers for the album unveiled today have further heightened fans' curiosity since the concept seems to be experimenting with being mysterious and edgy.

LOLO will mark the second release from the Take You Down singer after his last single, Ponytail (feat. Sik-K), was released back in January 2023. In Ponytail, the artist explored a bass-heavy R&B track alongside Sik-K, the South Korean rapper known for tracks like iffy, Rendezvous, RING RING, and more.

Meanwhile, fans had much to say about the news of the fast-approaching album:

More on Kim Yu-gyeom and GOT7

Yugyeom's career as a soloist apart from his GOT7 activities has been a success so far. Prior to LOLO and Ponytail, the GOT7 maknae (the youngest member) showed off his musical prowess with projects like his 2022 single, Take You Down (featuring Coogie) and his 2021 debut solo album Point Of View: U, which boasted a total of seven tracks.

The idol is fond of collaborating with other artists for his individual releases and has worked with industry biggies, including his labelmates rapper GRAY, the popular R&B singer DeVita, and renowned rapper Jay Park (who founded AOMG in 2013), to name a few.

Kim Yu-gyeom debuted as a part of the famous K-pop septet GOT7, under JYP Entertainment, back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi is a well-loved vocalist and songwriter who debuted in 2012 with her single 1, 2, 3, 4. Her last solo music came out in 2021, which was also her third studio album named 4 Only.