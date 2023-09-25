"Territorial BamBam strikes again": Fans react as GOT7 singer jokingly calls out fan for looking at his dancers perform instead of him

GOT7's BamBam's solo concert 1st World Tour [Area 52] took place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on September 21, 2023. Fans enjoyed the show and netizens went gaga over the Thai singer's reaction as he called out an AGHASE (GOT7's fandom's name) for looking at one of his backup dancers instead of him. This interaction during his show in Manila set the internet ablaze.

During one of his performances at the show, he noticed some fans in the front row cheering for his backup dancer. He had a hilarious reaction to this and mocked the AGHASEs as he asked them to look at him and not at anyone else.

“Noona? Noona? You like my ‘Ate’? I want you to just look at me, okay? You’re looking at my dancer too? It’s okay,” BamBam said.

The specific fan then pointed to a dancer and told the singer which individual she was looking at in particular. This made the audience burst out laughing as such interactions between the Sour & Sweet singer and his fans have been seen since the day he debuted in GOT7.

"Lovely jealous BamBam!": Fans tease artist for being possessive about his fans

The popular idol is well-known for his friendly equation with fans. His recent interaction with an attendee at his concert made fans burst out laughing. Clips of the same went viral online and several netizens expressed their views about the same on Twitter.

The first official announcement about the concert was made on Weverse and it sent fans into a frenzy. The idol began the world tour at Seoul's Olympic Hall on September 16, 2023, and then went on to perform in Manila on September 22. The The Manila show kicked off at 7 pm local time and also included a guest appearance from Sandara Park aka Dara from the Korean girl group 2NE1 from Abyss Company.

"I wanna experience eating my own fandom": BamBam's goofy comment at the concert's event left fans confused

This was not the first time the 26-year-old Thai singer from GOT7 made his fans burst out laughing. During the AREA52 FANSIGN & PRESSCON held in Manila at the Quantum Skyview in Gateway Mall 2 on September 21, 2023, BamBam made a statement about wanting to eat his own fandom, confusing his followers and sending them into a fit of laughter.

The Sour & Sweet singer cited Sandara Park's recommendation to try Bulat, a well-known fertilized duck egg delicacy from the Philippines. However, AGHASE ironically translates to "baby bird" in Korean. The confusion arose as the singer ultimately used the incorrect phrase, which made everyone chuckle.

"She wants to bring me to eat something called… balut? The duck? I wanna experience eating my own fandom," he said.

BamBam is now set to perform in Macau on September 30 at Lisboeta Macau, H853 Entertainment Place, as part of his 1st World Tour [Area 52]. He will also take the stage in Kuala Lumpur on October 15, Ho Chi Minh on October 21, Bangkok on October 28, Osaka on November 16, and Yokohama on November 18, as announced by his agency, Abyss Company.