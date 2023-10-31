How many tattoos does Harry Styles have? Designs and meanings explored

Harry Styles’ body is covered in multiple tattoos. Some claim that these inks are a series of incomprehensible drawings that don’t make sense, but they are wrong.

While Harry Styles has over 50 tattoos, a look at them actually helps dive into the meaning behind the tattoos. The Watermelon Sugar singer spends a lot of time shirtless in leather jackets, but not all of his tattoos are for everyone to see.

His tattoos range from tributes to his friends and family to random designs including an ink dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

However, his sheer shirts help fans get a good look at his them. This article covers some of Harry Styles’ tattoos and the meaning behind them.

Exploring some of Harry Styles' unique tattoos and their meaning

A Green Bay Packers logo

Harry's Green Bay Packers Logo (Image via Getty/Christopher Polk)

The Green Bay Packers is an American football team and Harry has their logo tattooed on his left bicep. Styles told NPR in 2020 that he got into American football when he began travelling to the US and staying with a friend who hailed from Wisconsin.

He shared that he got a tattoo in honor of the football team hours before their game and stated:

"It was a couple of hours before the game and we said, 'If they win the game, then I'll get a Packers tattoo. And if they don't, I won't. I think this was maybe 2012, maybe 2013, and I only had time the day before to go and get the tattoo.”

A tattoo that reads Pingu

Harry Styles' Pingu tattoo (Image via vibe.mt)

The first thought that comes to mind on coming across the word Pingu is the iconic cartoon series starring a penguin who goes by that name. While Harry Styles has the name tattooed on his left bicep, Ed Sheeran has the cartoon penguin tattooed on his body.

Tattoo artist Kevin Paul shared an insight behind these tattoos in an interview with GQ in 2020 wherein he stated that Harry and Ed Sheeran had been out one night when they started talking about their favourite childhood shows. On realizing Pingu was a common favourite, they decided to get it inked.

A pair of swallows

Harry's pair of swallows tattoo (Image via tattoos.ai)

One can see a pair of swallows tattooed on Harry’s chest. The singer got the tattoo in 2012 when he was in One Direction. Harry told Us Weekly that he just likes this kind of tattoo as it is similar to the old sailor kind of tattoo.

The swallows symbolize traveling and he travels a lot with his former boy band One Direction. The singer shared a similar comment on the tattoo during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show stating that the band flies a lot, just like the birds.

A pirate ship

Harry's pirate ship homage tattoo (Image via Pinterest)

A pirate ship tattoo on the popstar’s left bicep was inked by tattoo artist Freddy Negrete, who shared that it was an homage to the singer’s home.

The story behind the tattoo is that Harry was shown a book of paintings of English ships by a famous painter as the singer wanted a realistic-looking English ship tattoo to showcase that he misses his home.

The singer is homeward bound and his words to his tattoo artist for the tattoo were:

“We're always on the road but my heart is at home and I want a ship.”

Additionally, Harry Styles’ collection of tattoos features inks like ‘Silver Spoon’, a naked mermaid, a huge rose, a skeleton wearing a hat, and certain letters as an ode to his friends and family members.