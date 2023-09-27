Where to get Harry Styles' Pleasing debut fragrances? Release date, price, and more details explored

‘As It Was’ singer Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing is launching three fragrances in October. Called- Rivulets, Bright, Hot, and Closeness, the scents are curated in collaboration with natural perfume-making brand Robertet, a French fragrance house in business since the 1850s.

CEO of Pleasing, Shaun Kearney gave a statement to The Business of Beauty stating:

“Being a brand that is deeply rooted in the exploration of color, emotional storytelling and sensory experiences. . .it is a strategic move for us to expand into this category.”

The brand will include peel-off strip samples with all of its online orders to promote the new fragrances, and while the three fragrances will first be available through the brand’s website, they might retail in physical stores as well to allow smell-testing.

As of now, no information has been released on the bottle size, price points, or ingredients and fans will be updated close to the release date. However, one can sign up on the Pleasing website to be among the first ones to know details about the scents.

Harry Styles' Pleasing debut fragrances and other best-sellers explored

Founded by Harry Styles in November 2021, Pleasing is popular for beauty items like nail polish and skincare products including moisturizers, lip balms, and serums. The brand has also entered the accessories and apparel domain, with fragrance being its latest agenda.

Moreover, Harry Styles has teamed up with other companies to give his global fanbase a taste of his personal style. His collaboration with Gucci on a 70s-inspired collection with a touch of his playfulness created quite the waves.

The singer has appointed French perfumer Jérôme Epinette, creator of superhit scents like Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum (£140). Epinette has worked with luxury brands like Vilhelm and Atelier Cologne to Sol de Janeiro’s best-selling Bum Bum fragrance (£19), and Ariana Grande’s perfume Thank U, Next (£40).

The scents with creative names have already caught the attention of Harry Styles’ fans and the brand claims that these scents are designed to embark on an exploration of warmth, precisely the warmth of a second-skin musk.

Fans of new fragrances are anticipating that Harry’s venture into fragrances will tap into the popular skin scents category alongside best-sellers like Glossier You (£57) and Phlur Missing Person (£96).

This is all that has been released about the three to-be-launched fragrances by Pleasing till now. However, some of the brand's best-sellers are worth a try:

1) The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum: This moisturizing serum formula consists of Vitamin B5, Amino Acids, and Antioxidants suitable for all skin types. It consists of encapsulated peals created with lab-safe mica to render subtle and smooth luminescence to the skin by dissolving on application. The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum is priced at $35 on the Pleasing website.

2) The Perfect Polish Set: Retailing for $65 on the brand's official portal, the perfect polish set consists of four biodegradable nail polish shades inspired by the pearl that rests within the oyster.

The shades include:

Perfect Pearl: A pearly white with a glossy finish

A pearly white with a glossy finish Pearly Tops: A clear nail polish with subtle iridescence and matte finish

A clear nail polish with subtle iridescence and matte finish Inky Pearl: A pearlescent shade of black with a deep blue radiance and gloss-like finish

A pearlescent shade of black with a deep blue radiance and gloss-like finish Granny's Pink Pearls: A pearl pink shade with a glossy finish

3) The Pleasing Pen: It consists of two serums with cooling steel rollers to hydrate the lips and eyes. One is a fresh eye gel with natural lingonberry, hyaluronic salt, and okra to awaken tired under-eyes by diminishing signs of ageing and offering long-lasting hydration.

The demi-matte lip treatment consists of soothing marshmallows to replenish the lips.

The singer has gained immense popularity with his songs and unique concert performances while Pleasing as a brand has won over beauty enthusiasts as well. With the announcement of these three scents, fans of Harry Styles and the brand are hoping the hype lives up to its name in the currently crowded fragrance arena.